Top legislator highlights teachers’ contributions to educational development

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn laid stress on the important role of teachers in the country’s educational development, scientific research and innovation at a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday with lawmakers who are teachers, former teachers and education managers.

At the event, held on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20), the top legislator affirmed that the Party and State have paid due attention to education and considered it a top national priority, adding that a wide range of guidelines and policies to care for and develop workforce in the sector have been issued and put in place over the recent past.

Expressing his concern over challenges facing the sector, Mẫn emphasised that while teachers have been instrumental in the country's modernisation efforts, significant reforms are necessary to sustain and enhance their professional environment.

He urged the Government, NA’s agencies, Ministry of Education and Training and competent agencies to focus on building and issuing a law on teachers, while developing a supportive professional environment that encourages teachers’ creativity and dedication and ensuring their living conditions to enable them deliver on their full professional commitments.

Additionally, he underscored the need to concretise the educational transformation goal and develop human resources for national construction and protection in the era of the nation’s rise during the 14th-tenure Party Congress.

Mẫn expressed his hope that the deputies, with their practical education experiences, will continue contributions to perfecting the legal system for the sector and overseeing the implementation of policies by administrations at all levels. — VNA/VNS