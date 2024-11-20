Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Top legislator highlights teachers’ contributions to educational development

November 20, 2024 - 21:28
Expressing his concern over challenges facing the sector, the top legislator emphasised that while teachers have been instrumental in the country's modernisation efforts, significant reforms are necessary to sustain and enhance their professional environment.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with lawmakers who are teachers, former teachers and education managers on November 20 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn laid stress on the important role of teachers in the country’s educational development, scientific research and innovation at a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday with lawmakers who are teachers, former teachers and education managers.

At the event, held on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20), the top legislator affirmed that the Party and State have paid due attention to education and considered it a top national priority, adding that a wide range of guidelines and policies to care for and develop workforce in the sector have been issued and put in place over the recent past.

Expressing his concern over challenges facing the sector, Mẫn emphasised that while teachers have been instrumental in the country's modernisation efforts, significant reforms are necessary to sustain and enhance their professional environment.

He urged the Government, NA’s agencies, Ministry of Education and Training and competent agencies to focus on building and issuing a law on teachers, while developing a supportive professional environment that encourages teachers’ creativity and dedication and ensuring their living conditions to enable them deliver on their full professional commitments.

Additionally, he underscored the need to concretise the educational transformation goal and develop human resources for national construction and protection in the era of the nation’s rise during the 14th-tenure Party Congress.

Mẫn expressed his hope that the deputies, with their practical education experiences, will continue contributions to perfecting the legal system for the sector and overseeing the implementation of policies by administrations at all levels. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Five suspects arrested for financial fraud

Five suspects have been detained and will be prosecuted for alleged fraud following an investigation into funds raised by GFDI, an investment consultancy company, in the central city of Đà Nẵng.
Society

Teachers who care

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, we celebrate the educators who dedicate themselves to fostering inclusion and compassion, ensuring that children with disabilities are never left behind. Through their tireless efforts, they create a supportive environment where every student, regardless of ability, can thrive. Let their vision of an inclusive, empathetic world become a reality.
Society

Regulations on suspension of BOT toll stations

BOT toll stations are also required to suspend collections if there are risks to traffic safety, with the issue highlighted twice by the competent authority, with written notices and deadlines, but it remains unresolved or is resolved late. 
Society

Men play vital role in preventing domestic violence

The HCM City Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs worked with the city’s Women's Union and the United Nations Agency for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in Việt Nam to organise a “White Ribbon Breakfast” event to promote the role of men in preventing violence against women and children.
Society

Teachers turning hardships into miracles

Teachers of Bình Minh Primary School and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Secondary School in Hà Nội have been providing young children, including those with disabilities, more opportunities in life with care and affection.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom