Teachers turning hardships into miracles

Anh Đức

HÀ NỘI - At the heart of Hà Nội, there are schools for the underprivileged, where we witnessed the remarkable efforts of teachers and students in overcoming the harshest of challenges in life.

Through the eyes of an ordinary journalist, the efforts are miraculous, but for the teachers of Bình Minh Primary School and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Secondary School, it is an everyday job taken on from the heart.

Inside the campuses there were no jeers or tears, just love, fun and the determination to chase knowledge by the young children, including those with disabilities.

Small school, big loving atmosphere

Located near the house where the first General Secretary of the Party, Trần Phú once lived and worked, Bình Minh Primary School in Thợ Nhuộm Street, Hà Nội has a small campus. Once you come inside, you can feel the cheerful and caring atmosphere by the children and by the teachers.

Established in 1993 to be an inclusive school for developmentally disabled children, Bình Minh has a specialised set of classes for the underprivileged children and another set for ordinary primary school programme. However, some challenged children are now taking the ordinary primary school programme.

"My interest with special education started when I was in high school and I've been working with special children ever since I graduated from university" said Nguyễn Thị Lý, who has been teaching at Bình Minh for 16 years.

The special children in Lý's class face multiple mental disabilities, but they are all polite, particularly active in their learning and every single one of them shares their love of 'Mrs. Lý'.

"Children with special needs develop differently, both mentally and physically and require tailored teaching methods. My class includes students with intellectual disabilities, autism or sensory processing disorders, each needing a unique approach to learning," Lý said.

In another special class taught by Nguyễn Thanh Ngân, we were treated to a show-and-tell time, where students presented handmade gifts to 'Mrs. Ngân'. One underprivileged student stunned us with a picture frame covered in gold flashing lights. The shy boy was reluctant at first, but Ngân encouraged him to come in front of the class and show the gift. The class applauded the boy, who smiled happily at his classmates.

"Here in the inclusive classes we always try to provide a friendly environment so that all children will be more confident and harmonise with each other," said Ngân.

But the road is not always smooth for these educators. According to Lý, challenges at the beginning of her career discouraged the young teacher from continuing her path. However, it was the love from her students and the encouragement from their parents that helped Lý carry on for over 16 years.

"Having a developmentally challenged kid is a hard pill to swallow for most parents," said Lý, "In our profession, besides teaching the children, we also have to work with and encourage the parents as well."

Shining a path of light

Named after the great poet and educator Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, the namesake secondary school, located in Lạc Trung Street, Hai Bà Trưng District was established by the city of Hà Nội in 1982, to educate visually impaired children, with a vision for the children to integrate and contribute to society.

Six years after its foundation, Nguyễn Đình Chiểu School expanded to be an inclusive secondary school for all children, including the visually impaired. The school currently teaches 1,558 students, with 130 visually impaired kids.

A special feature of the school is, outside of the regular secondary school curriculum, visually impaired children are also encouraged to develop special talents in music, pottery, art, as well as other vocational courses.

"Visually impaired students are always given special care by their fellow students and teachers here. We also have a model called 'friendly buddies' where a visually impaired student is paired with another student for assistance," said Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai, Principal of Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Secondary School.

Mai, who once taught geography at Hà Nội's famous Việt Đức high school, has a knack for remembering her former students, including me. It was a gesture that signalled the care and affection that she put into her work every day and why she was able to inspire so many generations of children.

"We were proud that this was a happy school, with a vision that all students, regardless of their abilities, can go to school," Mai added.

The daring vision that Mai had, along with her cheerful and positive attitude guided her students to create an atmosphere of love and fun inside the school campus.

Đỗ Ngọc Minh Châu, a visually impaired student, has two close friends Nguyễn Ngọc Bảo Hân and Nguyễn Phương Nhi. The three girls are always together and inseparable, even when we were doing the interview.

"Normally Hân and Nhi will help me by reading the textbooks and workbooks, or getting lunch for me," said Châu.

"We're best friends with Châu and we are always her guide whenever she has to move and go to other places," Nhi added.

But it's not an easy job for the children. Navigating through the corridors of the school during the chaotic recess require extreme care. But what followed when we left Nguyễn Đình Chiểu made me rethink that idea.

After the bell rang, I saw three visually impaired students holding each others' hands and navigate their way to the third floor where a piano is situated.

Two of the kids played the piano in tandem and harmony, as if there were two Ray Charles playing the instrument. The melody that comes out of the piano was not only a healing symphony, but also an image that symbolises this profound idea - miracles aren't made by one person and we all need help sometimes.

Some of the children at Bình Minh and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu are unfortunate, but for every cloud there is a silver lining. They are blessed by loving teachers and their loving friends, who treat them with nothing but care and affection. VNS