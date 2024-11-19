SƠN LA – The Lóng Sập (Việt Nam) – Pa Háng (Laos) international border gate pair was officially launched with a ceremony held in Việt Nam's Sơn La Province on Tuesday.

The Lóng Sập Border Gate was established on March 1, 1990 according to the 1990 Việt Nam - Laos Border Regulation Agreement. It is located in Phiêng Cài Hamlet, Lóng Sập commune, Mộc Châu District, Sơn La Province, while its Lao counterpart in Pa Háng Hamlet, Sop Bau District, Houaphanh Province.

On December 22, 2020, the Vietnamese Government issued a resolution to upgrade the Lóng Sập Border Gate to an international border gate. Subsequently, on December 31 the same year, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an official diplomatic note to the Lao side, notifying them of the decision and suggesting Laos promptly advance the Pa Háng border gate to the status. On September 16, 2024, the Lao Government approved the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Minh Vũ, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Border Committee of Việt Nam, emphasised the significance of the international border gate pair, which is expected to facilitate exchange and development cooperation between Sơn La and Houaphanh provinces, thereby improving living standards of local residents and further strengthening their solidarity.

The official urged relevant agencies and local authorities in both nations to prioritise investment in socio-economic infrastructure in border areas and border gates, including the Lóng Sập–Pa Háng pair. He stressed that such efforts would bolster economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, regarded the inauguration as a vivid demonstration of the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive strategic comprehensive between the two countries. He noted that the event reflects the deep mutual trust and consensus between their leaders and citizens.

The official called for continued collaboration to maintain a shared border of peace, cooperation, and friendship. Such efforts, he added, would strengthen the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship, ensuring its sustainability and growth for future generations.

Nguyễn Đình Việt, Chairman of the Sơn La provincial People’s Committee, noted Sơn La’s commitment to maximising the potential of this international border gate pair to serve local rapid and sustainable development and contribute to the Lao province’s sustainable growth.

He stressed a vision for both provinces to integrate quickly, safely, and comprehensively into ASEAN and the international community, thereby actively strengthening and fostering the special friendship. VNS