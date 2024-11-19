Concerted efforts made to eradicate temporary, dilapidated houses in 2025

HÀ NỘI - In response to the national movement to repair and eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses, ministries, sectors and individuals at home and abroad have contributed billions of VNĐ to provide solid, permanent homes for the country’s most impoverished citizens.

These efforts are not only a testament to the spirit of national solidarity but also to the country’s commitment to sustainable poverty reduction, aiming for a future where no one is left behind.

Over the years, efforts to replace temporary and dilapidated houses with sturdy homes have yielded positive results. From 2000 to 2023, more than 1.7 million homes have been either newly built or repaired to support poor households and those facing difficult circumstances.

Humanitarian policy

At its eighth meeting in January 2023, the 13th Central Party Committee issued Resolution No. 42-NQ/TW, which calls for the continued reform and enhancement of social policies to meet the requirements of the cause of national construction and protection in the new era.

Meanwhile, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat issued Directive No. 34-CT/TW in May 2024, emphasising the need to strengthen the Party's leadership in the development of social housing, setting the ambitious target of completely eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households, near-poor families, and those affected by natural disasters or climate change by 2030.

To implement this policy, on April 13, 2024, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, launched a nationwide campaign to work together to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses by the end of 2025, aiming to complete this goal five years ahead of the Party’s original plan.

According to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung, the campaign is currently in its most critical phase, with 450 days remaining to eliminate all temporary and dilapidated homes by the end of 2025. The goal is to complete three key tasks - providing housing for those with meritorious services to the nation, offering housing support to poor and ethnic minority households, and eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses for other disadvantaged communities.

Speaking at the television programme themed 'Warm Homes for My People' on October 5, Prime Minister Chính called on the entire political system, people and businesses across the country to unite in accelerating this effort.

He emphasised that this was a shared national responsibility, rooted in the spirit of solidarity and compassion, to ensure that no one is left behind in the country’s progress. The goal is to swiftly eliminate all temporary and dilapidated houses, especially in remote, ethnic minority-inhabited, border, and island areas.

The Prime Minister said: "We have just 450 days left to complete the task of doing away with all temporary and dilapidated homes. The workload is immense, and we must redouble our efforts, increase our determination, and work even more efficiently to ensure that we reach this goal."

Nationwide campaign

The initiative to build or repair homes for the poor and near-poor is a deeply meaningful policy that has grown into a nationwide movement. Thanks to the special attention of the Party and Government, along with the active participation of ministries, local authorities, organisations, businesses and citizens, around 340,000 families of people with meritorious services to the nation, as well as more than 800,000 poor and near-poor households, have received housing support.

However, despite these efforts, there are still more than 315,000 households across the country facing housing difficulties. This includes approximately 106,000 households of people with meritorious services to the revolution, 46,000 households under national target programmes and 153,000 poor and near-poor households.

At the first meeting of the central steering committee for the eradication of temporary and dilapidated houses on November 10, members discussed and analysed strategies and directives to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign.

They identified challenges and solutions, setting clear tasks and action plans to complete the goal of eliminating all temporary and dilapidated houses by the end of 2025.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chính said that the task must be implemented synchronously from the central to grassroots levels with the mobilisation of all resources and the engagement of local forces as well as public security and military forces.

He added that it must be implemented with flexibility, creativity, and innovation and requires a high sense of responsibility, strong emotions and a new way of thinking. Time, intellect and determination are the key factors for the success of this movement.

The government leader agreed to establish steering committees at the provincial, district and community levels by November 30 to ensure comprehensive and coordinated implementation from the central government to the grassroots level.

Stressing the importance of self-reliance, he urged provincial authorities to be proactive, creative, and resourceful in mobilising necessary funds and resources for the scheme. He also emphasised the need to avoid relying solely on the central government's support, encouraging poor and near-poor households to demonstrate resilience and effort in improving their living conditions. VNS