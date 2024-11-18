Residents support restarting Ninh Thuận Nuclear Project, call for clear roadmap

NINH THUẬN – After hearing that the Government has proposed restarting the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận, residents of the areas where the previous Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 projects were put on pause nearly ten years ago have expressed enthusiasm and strong support.

They expressed their hope that the project will be implemented with a clear, coordinated timeline and that it will bring transformative development to the province.

Provincial leaders also supported the project’s revival and emphasised the need for a defined roadmap to prevent resource waste. They have urged the Government to provide specific and consistent policies for efficient project implementation and to strengthen public confidence.

On November 25, 2009, the National Assembly approved Resolution No. 41/2009/QH12 to establish two nuclear plants, Ninh Thuận 1 and 2, with a total capacity of 4,000MW and an initial investment of VNĐ200 trillion (US$7.8 billion).

Phước Dinh Commune in Thuận Nam District and Vĩnh Hải Commune in Ninh Hải District were chosen as the sites for the plants after extensive research identified them as safe and highly suitable.

Seven sub-projects, funded by Việt Nam Electricity and the Ninh Thuận Province People’s Committee with over VNĐ2.3 trillion ($90.5 million), have already been completed. This includes feasibility reports, electric and construction infrastructure, resettlement designs, land compensation, site clearance and supporting facilities.

Around 450 students and engineers were sent to Russia and Japan to study nuclear energy.

In 2016, however, the National Assembly issued Resolution No. 31/2016/QH14 to halt the project due to changing economic conditions. If the project had continued, the country's debt ceiling might have been exceeded.

Việt Nam also required substantial capital to invest in infrastructure and key projects that could drive socio-economic development at that time.

Nguyễn Văn Thắng, head of Vĩnh Trường Hamlet in Phước Dinh Commune, said that when the project was announced in 2009, local residents were very supportive. They also understood and accepted the decision to halt the project, despite the subsequent economic challenges.

Now, with the news of a potential restart, the community is excited, closely following updates, and hopeful for economic benefits to both the local area and the country.

Phạm Văn Phê, a resident of Thái An Hamlet whose land lies in the core area of the original Ninh Thuận 2 project, explained that after the project was paused in 2016, residents faced difficulties as they were restricted from farming and construction.

However, with the support of the Government and local authority, essential infrastructure was established, bringing gradual improvements.

He voiced support for the project’s revival, but noted that since most locals rely on agriculture, comprehensive resettlement and livelihood support policies would be essential to ensure community stability if land is reclaimed for the project.

Following the suspension of the nuclear power project, the Government issued Resolution No. 115/NQ-CP on August 31, 2018, outlining special mechanisms and policies to support the socio-economic development of Ninh Thuận Province and to stabilise residents' lives over the 2018–23 period.

Ninh Thuận implemented plans to stabilise livelihoods for residents and develop residential areas around the sites originally intended for the Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 nuclear plants.

The Government allocated VNĐ423 billion ($16.6 million) for infrastructure investments, including VNĐ273 billion ($10.7 million) from the State budget and VNĐ150 billion ($5.9 million) from the provincial budget to develop 18 essential facilities in the region.

Ninh Thuận has also sent personnel abroad for specialised training in nuclear power to build a skilled workforce.

Ninh Thuận Province has been designated as a renewable energy hub, focusing on wind and solar power, along with projects like the Bắc Ái pumped-storage hydropower plant and the LNG Cà Ná power complex, developed at an appropriate scale.

The province benefitted from a preferential solar energy tariff of 9.35 cents per kWh, in line with Decision 11/2017, which was available until the end of 2020 for solar projects and grid infrastructure with a design capacity of 2,000MW.

Ninh Thuận has attracted substantial investment in renewable energy over the past few years. From a province with per capita income below the national average, by 2020, five years after the nuclear power project halt, its GRDP growth averaged 10.2 per cent annually, reaching VNĐ60.1 million per person.

In 2021, Ninh Thuận's total budget revenue hit VNĐ3.9 trillion, nearly 2.2 times that of 2015.

However, residents in areas previously designated for the nuclear project continue to face difficulties, as the production stabilisation and residential development plan for these areas has yet to be approved.

According to the Ninh Thuận Province’s Master Plan for the 2021–30 period, the Government has designated the planned nuclear plant sites as long-term strategic reserves for energy projects, ensuring these areas remain available for potential national projects.

The Government has directed investments to upgrade essential infrastructure for both production and daily life in the sites designated for the two nuclear power plants, ensuring connectivity and integration with surrounding areas.

Trần Quốc Nam, chairman of the Ninh Thuận People's Committee, expressed agreement with a Ministry of Industry and Trade report recommending a feasibility study on nuclear power development on October 1, 2024.

However, he emphasised the importance of a clearly defined development roadmap to avoid inefficient use of public funds, land resources at the two planned nuclear sites and the workforce recently trained in nuclear technology.

Nam also urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to request central authorities’ consensus on policy directions to ensure efficient, coordinated implementation and public trust in the development of nuclear power in Ninh Thuận.

Nam further recommended that comprehensive, consistent and cohesive legal regulations be established alongside special policies to provide a solid legal framework for nuclear energy development.

Recognising Ninh Thuận's renewable energy potential, the Government has designated the province as a renewable energy centre under Resolution 115, identifying energy as the top priority in the province’s development plan.

Nam requested the ministry to consider establishing Ninh Thuận as a green and clean industrial hub within the nuclear power development strategy, thereby positioning Ninh Thuận with a competitive edge in sustainable socio-economic development. – VNS