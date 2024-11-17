Beach hub calls investment on urban railway system

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has called for investment in an urban railway route connecting Đà Nẵng International Airport and the tourism beach of Mỹ Khê.

The 14.9km route is part of the Master Plan 2021-30, with a vision 2050.

The city’s Investment and Promotion Agency (IPA) said the route has been designed as one of eight key urban railway traffic systems including Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) with Public-Private Partnership investment in the approved 2045-50 plan.

It said the route would include 19 stops and a depot to create a smooth traffic flow from the airport through Trần Thị Lý Bridge to the most visited Mỹ Khê beach in Sơn Trà peninsula.

The city, in cooperation with neighbouring Quảng Nam Province, also proposed a plan on investment in a LRT and a MRT system connecting the world heritage city of Hội An and Đà Nẵng to serve future traffic and tourism growth.

The city had offered investment of key railway systems from partners in Singapore and South Korea including metros, tramways, underground and sky trains.

Local commuters make 2.1 million journeys each day, of which 80 per cent are via motorbike, according to the city's transport department.

Đà Nẵng has been investing much in urban development to make it the largest city in the central region and a ‘green’ and ‘smart’ city by 2025. — VNS