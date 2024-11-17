Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Beach hub calls investment on urban railway system

November 17, 2024 - 16:55
The central city of Đà Nẵng has called for investment on an urban railway route connecting the Đà Nẵng International Airport and tourism beach of Mỹ Khê on 14.9km in the Master Plan 2021-30, vision 2050.
Mỹ Khê beach in Sơn Trà Peninsula of Đà Nẵng City. — VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has called for investment in an urban railway route connecting Đà Nẵng International Airport and the tourism beach of Mỹ Khê.

The 14.9km route is part of the Master Plan 2021-30, with a vision 2050.

The city’s Investment and Promotion Agency (IPA) said the route has been designed as one of eight key urban railway traffic systems including Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) with Public-Private Partnership investment in the approved 2045-50 plan.

It said the route would include 19 stops and a depot to create a smooth traffic flow from the airport through Trần Thị Lý Bridge to the most visited Mỹ Khê beach in Sơn Trà peninsula.

The city, in cooperation with neighbouring Quảng Nam Province, also proposed a plan on investment in a LRT and a MRT system connecting the world heritage city of Hội An and Đà Nẵng to serve future traffic and tourism growth.

The city had offered investment of key railway systems from partners in Singapore and South Korea including metros, tramways, underground and sky trains.

Local commuters make 2.1 million journeys each day, of which 80 per cent are via motorbike, according to the city's transport department.

Đà Nẵng has been investing much in urban development to make it the largest city in the central region and a ‘green’ and ‘smart’ city by 2025. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Educator’s impact on generations of learners

Vũ Văn Tiến, principal of the High School for the Gifted at Hà Nội National University of Education, shares with Việt Nam News his journey, the inspirations that led him to teaching, and the values that continue to guide him.
Society

Việt Nam-Russia Tropical Centre's operations reviewed

The 35th meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre (VRTC) Coordinating Committee was held on November 15 in St. Petersburg, Russia, co-chaired by General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of National Defence of Việt Nam, and Konstantin Mogilevsky, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom