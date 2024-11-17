Party leader stresses proactiveness to harness collective power at Great National Unity Day in Cà Mau

CÀ MAU — The proactiveness of each citizen is key to improving quality of life and harnessing the power of collective innovation and unity, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said as he attended the Great National Unity Day in Cà Mau on Sunday during his working visit to the province.

Addressing the event, he said that the southernmost Cà Mau Province is home to many historic figures in Việt Nam’s history, who have fought for the country’s prosperity and contributed to the great national unity today.

The Party leader also acknowledged the achievements the locality has obtained in recent years, notably in quality of life and socio-economic growth.

Up to 97 per cent of roads connecting communes and villages in the province have been upgraded to meet modern technical standards, while all residents have access to clean water and electricity and are covered by health insurance, and all children of school age are enrolled in school.

More than 98 per cent of households meet cultural standards, while the local poverty rate has dropped to 1.44 per cent, with only eight households in this group.

To continue the progress of these achievements for thriving communities, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm requested that Cà Mau authorities, Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations of all levels work together to fulfil missions assigned, particularly those outlined in the recent resolutions of the national and local Party congresses.

“The implementation for these goals must be carried out with high determination and efforts right now in the spirit of bringing the country into a new era of development and prosperity,” he said.

People should be proactive in maintaining social order and security and improving business, production and living standards in their areas, while local officials must diligently fulfil their duties and listen to the voices of the people.

The Party leader also requested that social welfare, sustainable poverty reduction and patriotic programmes be implemented effectively, with special attention paid to vulnerable groups and people who contributed to the country’s sovereignty and development.

The Great National Unity Day should be an occasion to strengthen patriotism and neighbourhood ties among the local communities.

It is an opportunity to enhance the power of national unity and make positive impacts on each locality, and the overall progress of national building and protection, he said.

During his visit to Cà Mau, the Party leader also reviewed the report on issues related to the coastal erosion in the province and solutions to mitigate these issues.

Acknowledging the province's efforts, he emphasised that responding to erosion, sea level rise and climate change is a critical task, which requires urgent actions and careful consideration of suitable, effective and cost-efficient technologies.

He suggested that attention be given to investing in tasks such as land reclamation, coastal expansion, and establishing new space to support tourism development and port services, thereby contributing to the provincial and national development.

On the same day, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presented financial support and gift packages to Cà Mau authorities and disadvantaged households in the province. — VNS