Home Society

Fourth "For a Green Hà Nội" cycling event held in capital city

November 17, 2024 - 22:30
The cycling programme is expected to raise awareness among people living and working in Hà Nội about preserving a green living environment, constantly taking actions to protect the environment, and reducing air pollution
Officials and diplomats during the fourth "For a Green Hà Nội" cycling event in the capital city on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photos Nguyễn Cúc

HÀ NỘI — More than 300 ambassadors, diplomats and officials from international organisations and hundreds of Hà Nội residents joined the fourth annual "For a Green Hà Nội" cycling event on Sunday morning in the capital city.

Hosted by the Hà Nội Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) and local authorities, the event took place in the area around Thiền Quang Lake in Hai Bà Trưng District.

Nguyễn Ngọc Kỳ, HAUFO Chairman, said that the authorities and people of the capital always strive to develop urban areas, protect the environment, pay attention to educating young generations and address issues relating to urbanisation and the environment.

The cycling programme is expected to raise awareness among people living and working in Hà Nội about preserving a green living environment, constantly taking actions to protect the environment, and reducing air pollution, Kỳ said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Việt Nam Saadi Salama, who is also head of the diplomatic corps in Việt Nam, said that he is very impressed with the activities held by the HAUFO, including the cycling programme.

According to him, cycling through peaceful streets in Hà Nội also contributes to promoting the image of the thousand-year-old capital, and its elegant and hospitable people to international friends.

Underprivileged students with good academic performance receive new bicycles at the event.

On this occasion, the organisers also presented bicycles as gifts to ten underprivileged students with good academic performance in Hai Bà Trưng District. — VNA/VNS

