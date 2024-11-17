Sakai, Đà Nẵng to build carbon-neutral urban model

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng and Sakai City, Japan, agreed to boost cooperation in building a carbon-neutral model, investment, trade, tourism and launching a direct air route for future development.

The proposal was discussed during a working session between Đà Nẵng City’s People’s Committee and the authority of Sakai City, in Japan.

The two also plan to implement the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) – a mechanism that Japan contributes to the reduction and absorption of greenhouse gas emissions globally – projects for both sides’ benefit in the framework of cooperation in the coming years.

Deputy Chairman of Đà Nẵng City Lê Quang Nam urged a direct flight establishment between Sakai and Đà Nẵng to create favourable conditions for increasing demands of investment, trade and tourism from Japan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the neutral city project, approved by the Ministry of Environment, Government of Japan, was also signed between Đà Nẵng City’s natural resources department and the Sakai City Environment Bureau as part of the cooperation programme of the two cities. The project will be implemented in 2025-28.

In the other working session in Yokohama City, Đà Nẵng also called for experience sharing in sustainable development, seaport construction and underground traffic projects from the Japanese port authorities.

Earlier, Yokohama and Sakai supported Đà Nẵng in building a carbon-neutral model at Đà Nẵng Port and industrial parks in ‘green’ industries transformation.

Đà Nẵng City is a beneficiary of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded energy saving for the city’s resident project till 2025.

Sakai and Đà Nẵng set up cooperation in 2009, and the two sides promoted friendship ties in 2019.

Đà Nẵng has inked friendship and cooperation deals with Kisarazu, Kawasaki, Sakai and Yokohama, and the city has hosted the annual Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Exchange Day since 2014.

Japanese investors poured US$1.04 billion into 228 projects in Đà Nẵng.

Cities in Japan including Yokohama, Maebashi, Chiba, Fukuoka, Shizuoka and Nagasaki; more than 120 businesses and 13 universities from Japan had inked agreements on manpower recruitment and internship agreements with Đà Nẵng City’s Đông Á University. — VNS