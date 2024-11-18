PM urges completion of education development strategy for 2025-30

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has told the Ministry of Education and Training to swiftly finalise the draft of the Education Development Strategy by 2030, with a vision to 2045, and present it to the Government for approval by the end of the first quarter of 2025, at the latest.

The directive follows the issuance of Government Office’s recent announcement, summarising the conclusions of PM Chính during a meeting of the National Committee for Education and Training Reform, which discussed on key strategies for implementing education reform.

As outlined in Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW by the Politburo, PM Chính called for a series of measures to address key issues in education and human resources development across the country.

Regarding the recruitment of foreign experts, he tasked the ministry to work with other relevant agencies, to develop policies and mechanisms to attract foreign scientists and experts, as well as overseas Vietnamese, to teach, undertake research and work in Vietnamese educational institutions.

To ensure a unified approach to State management of education from preschool through to higher education, he assigned the education ministry and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to assess the current situation, identify challenges and propose solutions to address the shortcomings.

In terms of improving the quality of human resources in education, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the education ministry, were ordered to review the quality of staff in the education sector.

The review should consider the growing demands of larger schools in urban areas, industrial zones and densely populated areas, reducing the number of separate schools associated with improving quality, suitable to the situation and practical requirements, fitting to local, regional and national conditions.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with the education ministry and the Ministry of Finance, has been tasked with looking at successful models and practices in educational investment as a basis to create policies that mobilise both State and social resources to further develop the education sector.

Additionally, the education ministry together with the Việt Nam Study Promotion Association and other relevant agencies, were tasked with researching and refining mechanisms for building a lifelong learning society.

That included creating policies that ensured equal access to education for all, fostering an environment that encouraged lifelong learning for everyone.

In his announcement, PM Chính, who also serves as chairman of the national committee, underscored the critical importance of fundamentally and comprehensively reforming education and training to ensure rapid, sustainable development and social progress.

“The reform is vital for fostering social equity and improving the overall quality of education in the country,” he said.

The education ministry was also directed to compile and carefully review all feedback from the national committee members to quickly finish the draft of the Action Programme for implementing the Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW of the Politburo for approval by this month.

The action programme should be concise, clear and actionable, with specific goals, deadlines, responsibilities and measurable outcomes, allowing for effective monitoring and assessment.

It was advised to empower local governments and educational institutions, giving them more autonomy and responsibility to drive innovation and improve systems with the motto of: "Localities decide, implement and are held accountable."

The action programme needs to focus on improving the quality of teaching and learning, with an emphasis on enhancing the professional development of teachers and ensuring that teaching methods are age-appropriate, inspiring and student-centred.

It has to improve the national education network, ensuring the training of high-quality human resources in both traditional and emerging fields, increasing the effective mobilisation of resources for education, ensuring that at least 20 per cent of the State budget is allocated to education, gradually positioning English as a second language in schools, while also responding to the growing demand for other foreign languages.— VNS