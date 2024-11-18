A man devotes 30 years to helping street children​

​

HCM CITY – Issues related to children's rights for development are among the main concerns of international law, as well as Vietnamese law.

Many individuals and organisations have made positive contributions to the care, education and protection of children.

Among these is social work specialist Trần Minh Hải.

With the desire to protect children's rights over the past 30 years, Hải has travelled across the country and to 27 countries worldwide to learn, research and implement good practices for children.

Hải began his work in supporting and protecting children rights after finishing high school. That year, after failing the university entrance exam, he stayed in HCM City while both working and studying for the exam.

Hải began his work in the care, education and protection of children after graduating from high school.

During this time, he often wandered the streets to learn about and explore the lives of local people. Through these outings, he encountered and observed street children and found himself empathising with them.

One day, while unwrapping an old newspaper that was wrapped around a packet of sticky rice, Hải was captivated by some lines. It was a job advertisement for a street educator for a project run by a Swiss non-governmental organisation.

Curious and feeling a connection to the job, he applied by writing a letter. After going through several rounds of interviews and challenges, he was hired by the organisation.

Once hired, the young man spent almost all his time on the streets.

From 1993 to 1997, Hải served as the leader of a four-member social work team at the Cầu Muối Club (now the Tre Xanh shelter in District 1) while also studying Women's Studies, the precursor to Social Work in Việt Nam, at HCM City Open University.

During this time, he balanced his studies with engaging and working with street children at markets such as Cầu Muối, Xóm Chiếu and Bến Thành.

Hải interacted with so many street children and gang members that the community gave him the nickname 'Cầu Muối'.

With his talent for communication and his warm-hearted approach, he quickly earned the trust of the street children.

He said: “When engaging with street children, I always focus on their strengths and positive traits. I see them as individuals, without dwelling on their pasts or labelling them negatively.”

This approach helped Hải to connect deeply with and understand the needs and aspirations of the street children.

As a result, he and his colleagues were able to find the best ways to support them.

Now, he has spent 30 years involved in the care, protection and education of children.

In 2000, Hải received a scholarship to attend a three-month community development training programme at the Asian Social Institute in the Philippines.

After completing the course, he returned to Việt Nam, where he took on the role of head of the Tre Xanh Shelter, managing numerous projects for street children in HCM City.

During this time, he also began teaching social skills courses across the country.

Discussing his experience in helping children leave behind a life on the streets and away from social evils, Hải revealed that he spends a significant part of each day observing their habits.

Once he understands their routines, he often waits until late at night to approach them.

During these encounters, he creates opportunities for spontaneous interactions to build rapport.

After a couple of such meetings, he gradually establishes a friendship with the street children.

Once he gains their trust, Hải gently introduces them to the idea of joining shelters or clubs that support street children.

He invites them to participate in free recreational activities at the shelters. Through these activities, he and his colleagues weave in educational messages for the street children.

Alongside this, he highlights the benefits of the shelters, such as free access to showers, meals, books and television, with the aim of encouraging them to leave behind unhealthy lifestyles on the streets.

“Ultimately, we introduce the children to various trades by showing them videos. The children watch and choose a trade they like. If they decide to pursue it, we provide opportunities for them to study,” he said.

“Since they come from the streets, when they start learning a trade, we have staff members check in with them daily to monitor their progress and offer support. Our staff also liaises with the training centres to quickly address any unexpected situation,” he said.

Finally, we help the children find jobs so they can support themselves and integrate into society, he added.

With this approach, Hải and his team have helped thousands of street children, guiding them away from drugs and crime. Many of the street children once supported by 'Mr Hải' have become successful and productive members of society.

One of these is Phùng Ngọc Phong.

At age 16, Phong was known as 'Phong the Boss' in the Cầu Muối area. He had a gang of followers and engaged in extortion, theft and other illegal activities to make money.

After receiving support from Hải, Phong resolved to change his life and learned how to repair cars. He is now the owner of a reputable garage in the city and has also established a fund to support orphans in the city.

In addition to Phong, Hải also 'redirected' the life of Trần Minh Thức from Long An Province.

At 16, Thức ran away from home and became a street child. After about a year, Thức was approached by Hải and persuaded to join the Tre Xanh shelter.

After learning motorcycle repair, Thức was helped to reunite his family in the hometown. Later, Thức moved to Đồng Tháp Province, where he built a life for himself and became a successful businessman.

“I don’t expect the children to be grateful or to repay me. But during special occasions throughout the year, they still remember me, reaching out with greetings and good wishes. Those gestures bring me a lot of joy.

"I am even happier knowing that many of the children I once helped have, in turn, found ways to support and care for others facing difficult circumstances,” Hải said. VNS