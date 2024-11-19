Global scientific luminaries to gather at VinFuture sci-tech week

HÀ NỘI — The VinFuture Foundation has announced its flagship Science and Technology Week and Award Ceremony scheduled for December 4-7 in Hà Nội, bringing together leading experts in pivotal technological domains such as materials sciences, AI, air pollution management, and environmental studies.

The pinnacle of the event will be the 2024 VinFuture Award Ceremony, recognising scientists for their groundbreaking achievements that significantly impact the lives of billions worldwide.

Themed 'Resilient Rebound', this year's event signifies the transformative power of science and technology in enabling humanity to overcome adversity and build a prosperous future. It will feature symposia on science for life, the VinFuture discovery talk series, the 2024 VinFuture Award Ceremony, and a dialogue with the 2024 VinFuture Prize Laureates.

Commencing the series of events, the symposia will take place on December 4 and 5 with four sessions on materials for a sustainable future, real-world deployment of AI, air pollution and the transport sector, along with transformation in cardiovascular care and stroke treatment.

In parallel with the symposia, the VinFuture discovery talk series will play a pivotal role in connecting leading global scientists and Vietnamese research institutions, universities and companies. The discussions will focus on pressing global challenges and drive potential research partnerships in such topics as new approaches to hypertension management, climate-adaptive farming, solar energy innovations and women scientists’ contributions to sustainable energy.

The award ceremony, set for December 6 at the Hồ Gươm Opera House, will recognise breakthrough innovations selected from nearly 1,500 research projects, nominated by more than 9,000 partners across over 80 countries and territories.

Following the ceremony, there will be a dialogue with the prize laureates during which they will share their insights and their research journeys with the public.

Another notable highlight of this year's event is a special recognition for the prize’s official nominators, acknowledging their role in identifying impactful technological solutions.

Over the past four years, the VinFuture Award has established itself among the world's prestigious scientific awards, bridging international expertise with Việt Nam's scientific community while fostering domestic technological advancement. — VNA/VNS