Eight detained after petrol bomb attack following road plans in southern Việt Nam

AN GIANG — Authorities in the southern province An Giang, in coordination with Tịnh Biên Town Police, today detained eight individuals for using petrol bombs and other weapons to attack officials enforcing a land reclamation order.

The order was issued to facilitate construction for the upgrade of Provincial Road 945, which connects Châu Phú District and Hòn Đất District, passing through Tân Lập Commune, Tịnh Biên Town.

The detainees were identified as Lê Thị Ngọc Nhan, 53, her husband Lê Văn Điền, 52,their children Lê Phước Sang, 23, and Lê Phước Hoàng, 25, and their relatives Nguyễn Văn Lộc, 42, Lê Công Triết, 42, Nguyễn Thị Bích Thủy, 43 and Lê Thị Thương, 43. All reside in Tân Thành Hamlet, Tân Lập Commune, Tịnh Biên Town.

On Monday morning, during the implementation of the land reclamation order, family members of Nhan and Điền mounted violent resistance. They reportedly used petrol bombs, an excavator, and other weapons, injuring five officers and causing significant damage to construction equipment and machinery.

The Provincial Road 945 project spans 89.5ha, with a 39.7km route passing through Tịnh Biên Town, Châu Phú District, and Tri Tôn District. In Tân Lập Commune, the project affects 641 households, requiring relocation over 12.9ha along a 7km stretch.

Local authorities have worked to ensure equitable compensation and support for affected residents. Most households have accepted the government’s compensation policies and supported the project’s timely completion. However, Nhan and Điền’s family resisted, refusing to hand over their land, prompting frustration among local residents. The Tịnh Biên Town People’s Committee subsequently issued an enforcement order to reclaim the land.

Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and will prosecute those involved in the attack, and they are also continuing efforts to raise public awareness, encouraging compliance with Party policies and state laws to facilitate the region’s socio-economic development. — VNS