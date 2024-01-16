Trial opens for 100 defendants in Đắk Lắk terrorist attack case

ĐẮK LẮK — The People’s Court of Đắk Lắk on Tuesday opened the first-instance trial for 100 defendants accused of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals”.

Early on June 11, 2023, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the people's committees of Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cư Kuin District, killing nine and injuring two.

Of the defendants, 53 are accused of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration", 39 of “terrorism", one of “organising illegal exit or entry for others,” and one of “harbouring criminals” under Clause 1, Article 389 of the Criminal Code.

Meanwhile, six others abroad (Y Mút Mô, Y Bút Êban, Y Niên Êya, Y Cik Niê, Y Chang Byă and Y Quynh Bdap) are being tried for “terrorism" in their absence.

Following the trial’s verdict, Đắk Lắk Province People’s Court will coordinate with local and foreign authorities to transfer these six wanted subjects to Việt Nam to serve their sentence if convicted.

The case is considered to be particularly serious with officers and citizens among the deceased, while public and private properties in the area suffered severe damage.

Investigation results said that due to the lack of knowledge and financial difficulties, several ethnic minority people in Đắk Lắk were incited by members of the in-exile FULRO – an illegal, secessionist union – in the US.

These ethnic minority members in turn lured and coerced other people in their communities to form an armed group named “Đềga soldiers” to carry out terrorist activities, aiming to overthrow the people’s administration and establish the “state of Đềga,” according to the investigation.

Out of the 94 defendants in court on Tuesday, 93 are Protestant.

During investigations, defendants have repented and attributed their actions to coercion and the lack of knowledge, and have asked for leniency and reduced penalties.

The mobile trial is being held at the Residential Area 11, Ea Tam Ward of Buôn Ma Thuột City and is scheduled to last ten days.

A temporary structure has been built to accomodate the proceedings.

Nineteen lawyers have registered for the defendants. — VNS