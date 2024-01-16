PM leaves for WEF-54, official visits to Hungary, Romania

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội on January 16 early morning for attendance at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland and official visits to Hungary and Romania from January 16-23.

The PM is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn, Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyễn Thị Hồng, Chairman of the Hồ Chí Minh City People's Committee Phan Văn Mãi, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lương Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vũ Hải Sản, deputy head of the Government Office Đỗ Ngọc Huỳnh, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoàng Trung.

Convening from January 15-19 under the theme “Rebuilding Trust”, the WEF-54 brings together more than 2,800 leaders from 120 countries.

Việt Nam is among the nine partners proposed by the WEF to co-organise a Country Strategic Dialogue on Việt Nam, and and PM Chính is one of the eight leaders chosen for a separate dialogue session with WEF. This underscores the recognition and appreciation from the WEF and multinational corporations towards Vietnam’s role, international position, achievements and development vision.

After attending the WEF-54, PM Chính will pay official visits to Hungary and Romania, with the aim of further strengthening political trust, elevating and enlivening the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and the European countries, promoting and bringing traditional areas of cooperation between Việt Nam and the two countries to a new stage, expanding collaboration in areas of potential and strength, and tightening the friendship between the people of Việt Nam and the two countries.

The Vietnamese government leader’s visits are also expected to connect Việt Nam with the Central and Eastern European region, and foster relations between the two countries and ASEAN, towards closely coordinating in resolving global issues, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. VNA/VNS