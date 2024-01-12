Former health minister gets 18 years in prison for accepting bribes in COVID-19 kit test scandal

HÀ NỘI — Former minister of health Nguyễn Thanh Long has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accepting bribes in the COVID-19 test kit case, while Việt Á general director Phan Quốc Việt was jailed for 29 years in total, the Hà Nội's People Court announced on Friday.

Long reportedly received bribes totalling over US$2.25 million.

Phan Quốc Việt was sentenced to 14 years in prison for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and 15 years in prison for "giving bribes”. The total penalty for Việt is 29 years in prison.

Vũ Đình Hiệp, Việt Á’s deputy general director, was sentenced to seven years in prison for "violating regulations on bidding causing serious consequences", and eight years in prison for "giving bribes". The total penalty for him is 15 years.

Former minister of science and technology Chu Ngọc Anh was sentenced to three years in prison for violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing loss and waste.

Former deputy minister of science and technology Phạm Công Tạc was sentenced to three years in prison for the same charge.

Chu Ngọc Anh and Phạm Công Tạc "sincerely confessed their crimes” and cooperated with the authorised agency during the investigation, said the court.

According to the verdict, Anh and Tạc were responsible for monitoring, managing and organising the test kit research project. Both knew that the research results belonged to the State, but still performed illegal acts to help Việt Á Company turn research results into private property.

Their behaviours caused property loss of VNĐ18.98 billion to the State budget. Both individuals received money from Việt Á, with Anh receiving $200,000.

Anh also contributed VNĐ4 billion ($164,900) to address the consequences.

Nguyễn Thành Danh, former director of Bình Dương Province’s CDC, was exempted from criminal charges for “refusing bribes from Việt Á many times”, following the recommendation of the Supreme Procuracy.

Trịnh Thanh Hùng, former head of the Department of Science and Technology for Economic-Technical Sectors under the Ministry of Science and Technology, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for receiving bribes.

Three other defendants were accused of "abusing positions and powers while performing public duties".

They are Nguyễn Văn Trịnh, assistant to former deputy prime minister; Phạm Mạnh Cường, former director of Hải Dương Department of Health (four years in prison each); and Phạm Xuân Thăng, former secretary of Hải Dương Provincial Party Committee (five years in prison).

The Hà Nội People’s Court on Friday also announced sentences for other defendants, ranging from 20 months to 13 years in jail.

According to the prosecutors, the defendants' actions were extremely serious, violating public order, economic management safety, and eroding the reputation and prestige of the related agencies.

They also caused serious damage to the State budget. — VNS