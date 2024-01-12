Four officers set to depart for peacekeeping missions

HÀ NỘI - The Ministry of Defence on Friday conducted a ceremony to announce the President's Decision assigning five officers for United Nations peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of Defence and Head of the Interdisciplinary Working Group, chaired the ceremony.

Four officers are set to depart for peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, with Lieutenant Colonel Đỗ Văn Thông, an officer of the Việt Nam Peacekeeping Department, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Quang Thiều. Major Trịnh Văn Hùng, an officer of the Border Guard College, Border Guard Command, will replace Major Vũ Đức Nhiên. Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Hải Duy, from Brigade 139, Communications Corps, replaces Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Văn Hiển. Senior Lieutenant Lê Sơn Tùng, an officer of Engineer Brigade 25, Military Region 7, will replace Senior Lieutenant Phạm Tiến Long.

Additionally, Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Vũ Huy Hiệp, an officer of the Coast Guard Command, will replace Lieutenant Colonel Bùi Thị Minh Nguyệt as the Operations officer at the mission in South Sudan.

Colonel Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping, highlighted the completion of all deployment preparations, ensuring the officers' readiness for their missions in January 2024. The officers have received approval from the United Nations, secured plane tickets, and will travel together to support one another during deployment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến urged the officers to adhere to foreign policy and Party, State and Army viewpoints. They were instructed to strictly follow the discipline of the Việt Nam People's Army, United Nations regulations, host country laws, and the guidance of authorities and the Việt Nam Peacekeeping Department, always maintaining military behaviour.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến emphasised the importance of officers promoting the traditions of the Army and the Việt Nam Green Berets, showcasing bravery, and contributing to enhancing Việt Nam's image on the international stage. He urged quick integration and affirmation of Vietnamese officers' capabilities in language mastery and organisational work, highlighting the need for high professionalism in a multinational environment.

On behalf of the officers, Lieutenant Colonel Đỗ Văn Thông expressed their readiness for the UN peacekeeping mission with utmost determination. Each officer had developed an approved work plan, thoroughly grasping their responsibilities. They actively exchanged experiences, studied, practised and acquired knowledge and skills through practical training, both domestically and abroad. The officers were committed to performing their tasks effectively. VNS