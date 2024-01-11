Việt Nam attaches importance to ties with China: Party official

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State always value and give top priority to the Việt Nam-China relations, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa said on Wednesday.

Holding talks with Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei in Hà Nội, Nghĩa commented the positive development in the relations between the two Parties and States, and highlighted the significance of the official trip to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in October 2022, and the State visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in December last year.

He welcomed Li and his entourage’s visit to Việt Nam and attend the 18th theoretical symposium between the two Parties, stressing this was the first high-level one in 2024 that aims to concretise the important common perceptions reached between the leaders of the two Parties and States.

He congratulated China on the important theoretical and practical achievements it has carved out over the past time, and informed the Chinese official of the results that Việt Nam has attained during more than half of the tenure of the 13th Party Congress, as well as the implementation of the key work of the Commission for Information and Education.

Li congratulated Việt Nam on the socio-economic achievements it has gleaned under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by General Secretary Trọng.

The Chinese Party and State always see Việt Nam a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, he affirmed, adding China stands ready to join hands with Việt Nam to carry out the important common perceptions reached between leaders of the two Parties, helping bolster the sound Việt Nam-China ties in a more sustainable fashion and making contributions to regional and global peace, stability and development.

Both officials reached consensus on promoting the pioneering and strategically-orienting role of the Party channel relationship in the bilateral ties, and enhancing experience sharing in theoretical research and Party building work.

They spoke highly of the cooperation results between the two popularisation commissions, and discussed measures to enhance collaboration in the time ahead, contributing to deepening and elevating the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Accordingly, they will focus on the popularisation of the traditional friendship, and comprehensive collaboration between the two Parties, States and peoples so as to consolidate the firm social foundation for sustainable and long-term development of the ties. — VNS