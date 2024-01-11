Preventing and combatting corruption in localities had significant results

HÀ NỘI — The Party internal affairs sector and provincial steering committees for preventing and combatting corruption have made significant efforts to successfully complete their tasks last year.

Experts took part in a conference summarising the sector’s work last year and setting up plans for this year, which was organised on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

The conference, held by the Central Committee for Internal Affairs (CCIA), was connected with 63 provinces and cities across the country.

The sector’s work helped in maintaining political stability, socio-economic development and strengthening people's trust.

Outstanding work of the sector includes researching, proposing and implementing the policies and orientations of the Party and the State on internal affairs.

The CCIA has researched, developed and submitted to the Politburo seven major projects on internal affairs, corruption prevention and combat, and judicial reform.

Guiding, inspecting and supervising corruption prevention and judicial reform has seen many innovations. Its quality and efficiency have been improved.

The CCIA closely inspected citizen reception and resolving complaints and denunciations. It had direct dialogues with the people to handle their feedback and recommendations.

Local committees for internal affairs have coordinated with concerned organisations to carry out 216 inspections focusing on localities with strong public opinion about corruption.

As many as 7,527 socio-economic inspection conclusions were reviewed and 6,132 documents guiding internal affairs, preventing and combatting corruption and judicial reform were issued.

Notably, in the period 2021-23, the provincial and municipal committees for internal affairs discovered and handled 580 complex cases on security and public order, and 780 corruption cases.

The CCIA assessed that local steering committees for corruption prevention and combat were newly established, but have urgently consolidated organisation and completed regulations, working procedures and operations.

Their work is becoming more and more orderly and methodical, creating clear changes in combatting corruption at grassroots levels.

Deputy Head of the CCIA Võ Văn Dũng said that this year marked special significance in successfully implementing the 13th Party Congress’ Resolution, requiring the internal affairs sector and localities to make great efforts, with high determination to further promote their work.

The sector will continue guiding, monitoring, inspecting and supervising the implementation of the Party's guidelines and resolutions, policies and laws.

Provinces and cities will review and bring serious corruption cases of much public concern to the steering committees’ monitoring.

Dũng confirmed that the sector would proactively review the real situation to give necessary consultancy to leaders, and timely resolve complex and emerging problems regarding national security, social order and safety. — VNS