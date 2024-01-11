Vietnamese, Chinese public security ministries strengthen cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on January 10 for Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Chen Siyuan.

At the meeting, Lâm stressed that the relationship between the two ministries has been tightened, becoming an important pillar of the Vietnam-China ties and playing a crucial role in consolidating strategic trust between the two Parties and countries.

The minister expressed his belief that Chen’s visit will be a success and a milestone in cooperation between the two ministries in the new period.

Lam suggested the two sides seriously materialise high-level common perceptions and signed cooperation documents, and strengthen collaboration in fighting cross-border crimes, citizen protection and law enforcement within multilateral frameworks, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

Later the same day, Chen and his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Quốc Hưng co-chaired the first deputy ministerial-level dialogue on political security between the two ministries.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and reviewed and set out orientations for their cooperation in political security in the time ahead.

They consented to effectively implement the Việt Nam-China joint statement and other cooperation documents the two countries have reached.

The ministries will also step up experience exchange and cooperation in economic, cultural, ideological and cyber security, immigration management, counterterrorism, and personnel training, among other areas, and hold joint border patrols.

At the end of the meeting, the two officers signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in political security between the two ministries. VNS