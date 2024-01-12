Society
Prime Minister to attend WEF, visit Hungary, Romania

January 12, 2024 - 07:15
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. VNA Photo

 HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland and pay official visits to Hungary and Romania from January 16-23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on January 11.

The working trip and visits will be made at the invitations of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and Prime Minister of Romania Ion-Marcel Ciolacu. VNA/VNS

