Việt Nam committed to guarantee human rights, religious freedom: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam applies itself to ensure human rights and religious freedom for the people, the foreign ministry has underscored in its response to queries about the country's approach to the issue.

Questioned about reports, initially posted on the website of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, that Việt Nam pledged to complete a number of human rights reforms by the deadline of 2099, the spokeswoman refuted the accuracy of this information, and said Việt Nam has asked the office to issue a correction.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to provide further information: During the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights held in Geneva on December 12, 2023, Việt Nam and other countries pledged to advance the declaration via specific actions."

"Việt Nam's commitments to ensure and promote human rights are made on a continuous and regular basis. These efforts are consistent with its laws and policies. This is how other countries and organisations demonstrate their commitments as well," Hằng added.

Specifically, Việt Nam has made eight pledges submitted to the Human Rights 75 Secretariat, covering efforts and actions to bringing about "better enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all in the country, leaving no one behind," including strengthening rule-of-law State with continual legal reforms; fostering effective measures and allocating sufficient resources to better ensure all economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights; strengthening education human rights (especially the incorporation of human rights into the national education system); accelerating the implementation of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, with priority given to reducing multidimensional poverty, minimising inequality, safeguarding the sustainable livelihood for the people; and enhancing substantive dialogue and cooperation with all countries and United Nations mechanisms on human rights.

The media also raised questions over the United States' continuing to place Việt Nam on the Special Watch List in terms of religious freedom, alongside Algeria, Azerbaijan, the Central African Republic and Comoros. The list was updated by the Secretary of State on December 29, 2023.

In response, spokeswoman Hằng stressed: "Việt Nam's consistent policy is to respect the freedom of religion and belief of the people."

This is clearly enshrined in the 2013 Constitution as well as Việt Nam's legal system and has been insured and respected in practice, the diplomat remarked.

Việt Nam's efforts and achievements in ensuring human rights, including freedom of religion and belief have been widely recognised by the international community, according to Hằng.

"Việt Nam finds the US' decision regrettable, and requests that the US refrain from placing Việt Nam on its special watch list regarding freedom of religion. There needs to be objective assessments based on accurate and comprehensive information on the religious freedom of Việt Nam."

The spokesperson also stated that Việt Nam is ready to discuss with the US issues of mutual concerns in the spirit of candidness, openness and mutual respect, to contribute to the promotion of the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and development in Việt Nam and the US.

Human trafficking case

The foreign ministry representative said it is closely following the developments of a case where a group of 14 people – including three individuals believed to be Vietnamese nationals – were found in a refrigerated trailer in County Wexford, Ireland.

The Irish police said it has launched a human trafficking investigation into this case. The migrants are now under the care of International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) and Ireland's child and family agency Tusla is also involved, according to local media.

"Under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Việt Nam in the UK accredited to Ireland is working closely with local authorities to help identify the individuals involved and to ready citizen protection measures," Hằng told the press. — VNS

Maritime sphereAsked about the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Maintaining and Promoting Stability in the Maritime Sphere in Southeast Asia (dated December 30, 2023), spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng stressed that this shows the importance that they attach to the maritime sphere in the region."The statement demonstrates the solidarity, unified voice, central role, and determination of ASEAN in safeguarding peace, stability and in building maritime spaces including the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) into a space of cooperation and development. The statement also emphasises the principal and the position on trust building and self-restraint in resolving disputes in a peaceful manner, in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," Hằng said.The statement also conveys the message of ASEAN wishing partners to support and contribute to the realisation of this vision."As a responsible member of ASEAN, Việt Nam is ready to work with Member States and other partners in this effort," Hằng highlighted. — VNS