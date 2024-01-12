Communist Parties of Việt Nam, China hold 18th theoretical workshop

HCM CITY – The 18th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12, with a focus on experiences in and solutions to enhancing the protection of the ecological environment during the process of national construction and modernisation.

The CPV delegation was led by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics. The CPC delegation was led by Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Stressing the urgency of environmental degradation, natural resource exhaustion, and climate change, Thắng said the Party and State of Việt Nam identified consistent and critically important targets, viewpoints, and measures for promoting green growth to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social equality while practically contributing to the international community’s efforts to protect the ecological environment and respond to climate change.

For his part, Li said the protection of the ecological environment and civilisation held special importance in China’s efforts to realise the Second Centenary Goal. He also introduced China's general target on environmental protection set at the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which is pursuing green development and promoting harmony between humanity and nature, results obtained so far, experiences, and effective measures.

Both officials affirmed the importance of increasing theoretical discussions between the two Parties in the new context, saying those events are occasions for the two sides to share the CPV and CPC’s theoretical achievements and practical experiences in leading and organising the implementation of guidelines and policies on the protection of the ecological environmental and civilisation, particularly during the process of national modernisation and development in each country.

The same day, Thắng and Nguyễn Văn Nên, Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, had separate meetings with Li and the CPC delegation. VNA/VNS