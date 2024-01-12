Vietnamese, Indonesian leaders hail development of multifaceted cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Hanoi on January 12, during which the leaders highly evaluated the strong and dynamic development of the two countries’ cooperation in multiple areas.

Welcoming his guest, PM Chính said President Widodo’s state visit to Việt Nam held special significance and would create new momentum for bilateral ties after over 10 years of their strategic partnership and ahead of the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.

President Widodo affirmed that Việt Nam was a partner of strategic importance of Indonesia in the region.

Both leaders shared the view that the strategic trust between their countries had been increasingly reinforced via frequent high-level mutual visits and meetings. The bilateral cooperation in such fields as security - defence, maritime affairs, agriculture, fisheries, education - training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges had recorded a number of positive results.

Economic and trade cooperation was a bright spot of the bilateral relations. Indonesia registered over US$1 billion in investment in Việt Nam during January - November 2023, up 37 per cent year on year. It was the third largest ASEAN trading partner of Việt Nam, which in turn ranked fourth among trading partners of the former in the region, with bilateral trade approximating $13 billion in the 11 months, statistics showed.

To create a new impetus for the bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to consider lifting the Việt Nam - Indonesia strategic partnership to a new level. They agreed to continue increasing delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms and signed high-level agreements and documents, and soon build an action plan for 2024 - 2028 that suits the new context.

They also concurred in working together to raise the bilateral trade to $15 billion and even $18 billion by 2028, facilitate and encourage the two countries’ businesses to invest in each other’s markets, and expand cooperation to new areas such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, green economy, renewable energy, and electric vehicle (EV) and EV battery ecosystem.

The two sides would also expand cooperation programmes within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), enhance ties in the Halal industry, boost connections in ensuring food security, and promote the signing of a deal on rice trading.

PM Chính and President Widodo affirmed that Việt Nam and Indonesia would foster ties in other important fields such as defence, security, maritime affairs, the settlement of common sea-related challenges, fisheries, and the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The two countries would also step up education - training cooperation, increase direct commercial flights, and promote people-to-people exchanges and locality-to-locality cooperation.

At the meeting, the two leaders also discussed some regional issues of shared concern. They agreed to continue the coordination with and support for each other at multilateral organisations; enhance collaboration to strengthen ASEAN’s solidarity, centrality, and common viewpoint on regional security issues, including the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) matter; and support Laos to fulfil the role of the ASEAN Chair in 2024.

PM Chinh invited Indonesia to send senior representatives to and support Việt Nam to successfully host the ASEAN Future Forum on fast, sustainable, and people-centred development in 2024 to help build a resilient and sustainable ASEAN community. VNA/VNS