Deputy PM demands actions after imperial throne damaged by mentally unstable man

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính has requested the Huế City People's Committee to urgently inspect and assess technical status of the national treasure ‘Nguyễn Dynasty Throne,' following serious violation and damage caused by a mentally unstable man last weekend.

The central city was also asked to propose solutions for preservation and restoration according to regulations.

The Department of Cultural Heritage reported that at 11.55am last Saturday, Hồ Văn Phương Tâm, 42 years old, who resides in Hương Long Ward, Phú Xuân District, Huế City, bought an entrance ticket to the Huế Imperial City, but already showed unusual behaviour when entering the Thái Hoà Palace, Tâm showed

From camera surveillance footages and initial investigation by the authorities, at the time of the incident, it was confirmed that two security guards, Đặng Quang Long and Đào Hoàng Vũ, were both present in the Thái Hoà Palace area.

A security guard has asked him out when they noted suspicious signs. However, Tâm then returned, sneaked into the area displaying the Nguyễn Dynasty throne, shouted and then broke the front left armrest of the throne into several pieces.

To prevent Tâm from acting rashly and destroying other exhibits, security guards approached from a distance, ordering him to go outside, while calling for additional support.

At 12.10pm, Tâm was subdued. The Đông Ba Ward Police detained Tâm. However, Tâm's statement could not be recorded because he showed signs of psychosis, screaming, talking nonsense and could not answer the investigator's questions.

The Huế City Investigation Police Agency is conducting a psychiatric assessment for Tâm and coordinating with the Phú Xuân District People's Procuracy to collect documents and evidence to clarify the roles and responsibilities of concerned parties in order to resolve the case based on the laws and proper procedures.

Deputy PM Chính asked relevant authorities to review, draw lessons and handle the responsible individuals and organisations to prevent similar cases from happening.

Huế City's authorities are asked to submit a report to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, who will report to the PM before the beginning of June.

At the same time, the city must strengthen management, protection and security and safety of the Huế Monuments, relics, antiquities and national treasures.

Municipal authorities should proactively develop plans to prevent, early detect and be ready to handle acts of encroachment and sabotage.

They must also promote education to raise awareness and perception of protecting cultural heritage in the community.

The culture ministry will direct a general review and assessment of the display, preservation, protection and measures to ensure the security and safety of national treasures nationwide.

The ministry will also need to promptly strengthen measures to ensure absolute safety of recognised national treasures and valuable antiques at relics and scenic spots in accordance with the laws.

The work should be reported to the Government leader before the middle of next month. — VNS