Đắk Lắk focuses on post-secondary vocational orientation for students

ĐẮK LẮK - In Đắk Lắk, post-secondary vocational orientation for students is a crucial focus to guide students toward appropriate educational pathways and enhance workforce quality.

Despite certain advancements, career guidance at the post-secondary level in Đắk Lắk still faces challenges, especially in remote areas where limited facilities hinder its effectiveness.

Many parents still believe that pursuing high school and university is the only path to a secure future, resulting in students with vocational talents not being supported in following their passion.

To address this, Đắk Lắk’s Department of Education and Training has worked to increase awareness among parents and students about the value of vocational education.

Huỳnh Hồng, head of the Education and Training Department of Krông Pắk District, noted that the department had bolstered career counselling efforts, including organising career orientation and enrollment events for secondary students.

He pointed out that while some parents still prioritised higher education, there were success stories of students who pursued alternative paths.

Vocational training would open new opportunities, as each student possesses unique latent abilities. Vocational education was vital for unlocking potential and preparing students for their future, Hồng added.

Nguyễn Thị Lương, a teacher at Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Secondary School in Buôn Ma Thuột, observed that more ninth-grade students were now exploring vocational training options after middle school.

Many received guidance from both parents and schools, actively participating in career counselling sessions.

Trương Phan Gia Huy, a 15-year-old student at Krông Pắk’s Vocational Education and Continuing Education Centre, shared his passion for automobiles and plan to enrol in auto repair training.

His parents support his interest, and he hopes to open an auto training workshop in the future.

Skilled workforce

Đắk Lắk’s diverse economic potential drives the demand for skilled labour.

The province has launched numerous vocational programmes for post-secondary students, aiming to build a competent workforce that meets business needs.

In the 2024-2025 academic year, nearly 800 students at Krông Pắk’s Vocational Education and Continuing Education Centre are combining general education with vocational training.

Centre director Nguyễn Đình Huy explained that partnerships with colleges and training institutions allowed students to pursue both high school and vocational diplomas, offering immediate entry into the labour market or further studies, saving costs, and increasing job opportunities after graduation.

“Students learn practical skills relevant to their future jobs while still in school. After over three years of study, they earn a vocational high school diploma, ready for employment or further education,” Huy stated.

Tây Nguyên Intermediate School has partnered with Krông Pắk’s Vocational Education Centre since March 2023.

Initially offering two courses with 74 students, the school expanded to seven disciplines with 732 enrolled, covering IT applications, tour guiding, auto technology, e-commerce, and culinary arts.

The school has invested in practical facilities and formed job placement agreements with local and out-of-town companies.

Y Yo Sam Niê, a 15-year-old in the auto technology class, praised the supportive teaching environment and the tuition-free education, which greatly aids his studies. He aims to open an auto repair garage after graduation.

Nguyễn Công Bình, head of auto technology at Tây Nguyên School, noted the growing trend of post-secondary students pursuing vocations, often driven by passion and hands-on learning experiences.

“Practical training is 70 per cent of our curriculum, with theory making up 30 per cent. Adequate facilities ensure comprehensive, real-world training. We focus on practical disciplines that students can apply in their careers,” Bình emphasised.

Đắk Lắk boasts around 42 vocational education institutions, including colleges, intermediate schools, and training centres, meeting the training needs of approximately 45,000 people.

In the first nine months of 2024, about 30,000 trainees were enrolled across various levels, from college to short-term courses.

Nguyễn Quang Thuân, deputy director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, stressed the importance of aligning training facilities with businesses to boost trained workforce ratios. - VNS