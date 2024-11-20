Men play vital role in preventing domestic violence

HCM CITY — Men play an important role in preventing and responding to violence against women, as highlighted at an event in HCM City.

On November 19, the HCM City Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs worked with the city’s Women's Union and the United Nations Agency for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in Việt Nam to organise a “White Ribbon Breakfast” event to promote the role of men in preventing violence against women and children.

Lê Văn Thinh, director of the department, said that gender equality is a core foundation of sustainable growth, and the city has been issuing many policies and solutions to achieve this, as well as to prevent gender-based violence.

The city has several models and mechanisms to quickly support women and children who are victims of domestic abuse, and to tackle child labour, and these initiatives are highly regarded by international organisations, he said.

HCM City is among the 63 cities around the world that are participating in the UN Women’s “Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces for Women and Girls”, a global initiative that works with local governments and women’s organisations to develop comprehensive approaches to prevent and respond to violence and harassment of women and girls in public areas.

However, gender inequality and cases of violence towards women are still happening across many levels of society, so relevant authorities need to focus on raising awareness of discrimination and violence.

Dr Phạm Quốc Hùng from Hùng Vương Hospital said that while preventing domestic violence requires the effort of the entire community, men hold an especially important role since they are often the ones causing the violence, so men’s participation in the fight against gender-based violence is crucial.

Vương Hữu Dũng, chairman of a Bình Tân District club on promoting men’s role in gender equality, said that a few months ago he and another person intervened to prevent a woman from attempting suicide after being abused by her husband. He noted that domestic abuse does not only entail physical violence, but also verbal and mental abuse.

There are challenges in getting men to be involved in the fight against gender-related violence, as many tend to spend time on their career rather than educating themselves on this topic.

For the club specifically, supporting and dealing with cases of abuse is difficult because it can take a long time to work with and ask permission from relevant parties.

Lê Thị Lan Phương from UN Women Việt Nam said that the participation of men and boys is key to preventing violence against women and girls.

It also helps men and boys break free from prejudices and bad stereotypes, which creates an environment where all individuals can develop and express themselves equally.

Men and boys should have access to consultation and emotional support sessions and receive all necessary information so they can confidently partake in activities to facilitate gender equality, she said.

Experts at the event proposed using clubs, groups and social media to promote the message of fighting against gender-based violence and share positive stories.

Organisations can hold more forums and educational programmes to discuss this topic so both men and women can gain a better understanding, while the authorities should create policies to support and fund programmes that strengthen gender equality and prevent violence against women.

The event is held as part of the national Action Month for Gender Equality and Preventing and Responding to Gender-based Violence, from November 15 to December 15 every year. – VNS