Huế Central Hospital boosts international cooperation to become global health hub

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — Huế Central Hospital in the coastal central province of Thừa Thiên Huế has been actively engaged in international collaboration, gradually mastering many modern medical techniques to make its mark on the global map of medical training.

This move is part of efforts to help the hospital become a leading medical centre in the region.

It is estimated that each year, up to 110 delegations comprising around 500 international experts, doctors and students visit the hospital for research and training.

Mark Richardson Ward, a student from the United Kingdom, chose the hospital as his research and study destination due to its diverse range of specialties and high patient volume, which offered excellent opportunities for observation and learning.

The hospital is also renowned for its medical education services, providing a robust environment for teaching and mentoring in challenging clinical situations.

The most fascinating aspect of his internship was observing the differences in treatment methods as the hospital’s doctors, with their expertise in epidemiology, guided him in understanding the diseases prevalent in Việt Nam.

“I was also deeply impressed by the diagnostic skills of the doctors here," he said.

Laura Crumly, who was a student at the hospital around 20 years ago, has returned as a nursing expert with colleagues from the Medrix Organisation to train and enhance the capabilities of nurses in post-operative cardiac care.

The trainer said she has noticed significant improvements in the nursing sector at the hospital and praised the strong sense of unity and the nurses' daily commitment to self-improvement and learning.

They make a concerted effort to listen, absorb and apply the knowledge imparted by the Medrix Organisation’s experts. The development in both knowledge and practical skills has led to significant improvements in patient care, she said.

The hospital’s international training and workforce exchange programme, established in 1990, has enabled its medical staff to progressively master advanced healthcare techniques, achieving a level on par with modern medical standards regionally and globally.

In early October, the hospital’s Paediatrics and Haematology - Blood Transfusion Department - successfully carried out two sibling stem cell transplants to treat thalassemia in the Central Highlands region.

Professor Lawrence Faulkner, a Paediatric Haematologist-Oncologist Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist, praised the smooth and rapid stem cell collection process.

He commended the nurses and doctors for their careful monitoring and patient care, which minimised the risk of infections.

He believed that the hospital had the necessary expertise in haematology and laboratory testing to effectively implement stem cell transplant techniques.

Previously, the hospital had successfully performed autologous stem cell transplants for 42 paediatric patients, after carefully preparing the infrastructure, technical capabilities, human resources and receiving support from international experts.

To participate in the stem cell transplants, Đỗ Thị Kim Hoa, a doctor of the hospital’s Paediatric Centre, undertook five months of study in the United States and Japan. She maintained regular online communication with international specialists to acquire further knowledge and experience.

In particular, she learned patient management techniques to ensure the best possible outcomes for the complex treatments.

With the assistance of foreign experts, highly trained medical professionals like Hoa have contributed to significant medical advancements at the hospital and the country’s healthcare system.

A beacon of international friendship

When people mention the 'Japanese mother', no one at the hospital’s Paediatric Centre is unaware of Watanabe Kazuyo, President of the Asian Children's Care League.

For paediatric cancer patients and their families, Watanabe is known as a fairy godmother, bringing light and hope to many children suffering from illness.

She has played a crucial role in helping the hospital’s Paediatric Centre develop both its infrastructure and the quality of care it provides.

In 2018, she secured funding to help the hospital add a fifth floor to its Paediatric Oncology-Haematology-Stem Cell Transplant Unit, complete with modern medical equipment.

The doctors and nurses there had also benefited from scholarships to study in paediatric oncology.

As a result, the survival rate for child cancer patients has significantly improved, from just 20 per cent in 2014 to 70 per cent in 2024.

Thanks to her efforts, numerous international organisations have become aware of and supported the hospital.

Between 2005 and 2023, she raised nearly JPY140 million (approximately US$ 137.8 million) in funding.

Many international experts in paediatric oncology have also visited the hospital to exchange knowledge, following her invitations.

After nearly 30 years of involvement, Thừa Thiên Huế Province has become her second home.

“Without the long-term, friendly cooperation with the hospital, I would not have been able to return here. I look forward to continuing my collaboration with the hospital and the local community to improve care for cancer patients and increase their survival chances," she said.

Regional healthcare hub

The hospital is playing a pivotal role when Huế City is nearing the final stages of becoming a centrally governed city.

A key part of the transformation is the development of the city into a leading healthcare hub at the regional and international levels.

Therefore, the city is strengthening international cooperation to explore investment opportunities to further elevate the hospital's standards in the years to come.

South Korea has been a particularly important partner in recent years.

Many collaborative projects between the two countries are implemented in the city, including the development of hospital’s second facility in Phong Điền District over the past 12 years.

Significant improvements in workforce and professional expertise at the facility have been partly thanks to support from South Korean organisations.

Notably, the 36,000 sq.m medical facility was a result of joint efforts, from design to construction.

As the hospital’s second facility expands, several non-governmental organisations, hospitals and South Korean businesses are eager to collaborate to enhance and elevate the facility’s capabilities.

In a recent online meeting with the hospital’s leader, Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, committed to providing continued support to further strengthen healthcare collaboration between the two countries.

Deputy Director of the hospital, Nguyễn Thanh Xuân, said the hospital had developed following a balanced approach, offering high-quality services across numerous specialised fields, with high levels of patient satisfaction.

The hospital had attracted numerous foreign experts and students for professional exchange and many young doctors received training in countries with advanced healthcare systems.

“This is one of the hospital’s key strengths and provides a solid foundation for future international collaborations, connecting with advanced healthcare systems worldwide,” he said.

In addition to its long-standing relationships with Japan and South Korea, the hospital was also closely linked with countries such as the United States, France and Germany. — VNS