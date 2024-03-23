Society
Collecting accurate data for effective domestic violence prevention and control

March 23, 2024 - 07:48
This decree applies to entities and individuals involved in building, maintaining, managing, operating and using databases related to domestic violence prevention and intervention.
Students learn about preventing domestic violence through artwork. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is collecting comments on a draft decree governing databases to prevent and combat domestic violence.

Feedback will be accepted until May 18.

This decree applies to entities and individuals involved in building, maintaining, managing, operating and using databases related to domestic violence prevention and intervention.

It sets regulations on database management, including principles for operation, data sources, and the responsibilities of relevant authorities.

The ministry emphasises the importance of accurate data in domestic violence prevention, noting its critical role in policymaking and decision-making. The absence or incompleteness of information can lead to ineffective interventions.

Currently, data collection on domestic violence lacks objectivity, accuracy, and timeliness, and suffers from resource shortages. Existing databases are incomplete and disconnected from national population databases.

The Law on Prevention and Control of Domestic Violence No. 13/2022/QH15, effective since July 1, 2023, introduces new provisions to overcome shortcomings of the previous law and aligns with state policies to combat domestic violence and support Vietnamese families. — VNS

