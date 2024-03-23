Finance Ministry probes land lease debts of Mỹ Đình Sports Complex

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance has issued a document to seek feedback from the Government Office on the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's report regarding land lease debts of the Mỹ Đình National Sports Complex.

The total tax debt of the complex by November 2023 reached VNĐ941.7 billion (over US$37.8 million).

The Hà Nội Tax Department is currently enforcing tax measures against the complex, including deducting funds from its accounts and halting invoice usage.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the complex doesn't qualify for debt write-off or late fee waivers under tax laws.

The complex, inaugurated in September 2003, comprises the Mỹ Đình Stadium and indoor aquatic sports centre, valued at $53 million.

Despite generating income from land leases and services, the complex has faced financial irregularities, as highlighted by the Government Inspectorate's 2018 report, revealing violations totalling nearly VNĐ777 billion.

The complex has leased land without proper permission, disregarding public finance principles and leasing at below-market rates, resulting in significant losses of state funds.

Due to its inability to repay debts, the Hà Nội Tax Department has frozen the complex's accounts, exacerbating its debt accumulation. — VNS