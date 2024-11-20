Regulations on suspension of BOT toll stations

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Transport has said toll collections should be suspended if they cause traffic risks.

Recently issued specific regulations address cases where toll collection at Build-Operation-Transfer (BOT) stations is temporarily suspended and strictly prohibit any fraudulent actions involving road usage fees.

Circular No. 34/2024/TT-BGTVT includes additional regulations on the suspension of toll collection for violating BOT projects.

Specifically, BOT projects must suspend toll collection if the road maintenance quality is poor and has been formally warned twice by the competent authority in writing, with deadlines for rectification provided.

BOT toll stations are also required to suspend toll collection if there are risks to traffic safety. The issue has been highlighted twice by the competent authority with written notices and deadlines, but it remains unresolved or has been resolved late.

The Ministry of Transport stipulates that in both cases, toll collection will be suspended until the issues are resolved, with a minimum suspension period of one day.

Additionally, BOT projects must suspend toll collection if the technology systems or equipment directly related to toll collection break down or malfunction and are not timely repaired in accordance with regulations on electronic payment for road usage.

Suspension may also occur at the request of competent authorities in cases of epidemics, natural disasters, wars, etc; or if the toll operator, management unit or service provider intentionally delays or fails to comply with decisions from competent authorities.

Suspension cases not caused by the fault of the toll management unit, operator, or service provider will be handled according to relevant laws or service agreements.

If toll stations must cease operations due to unforeseeable events, the toll operator must ensure that traffic congestion at the toll station area does not occur, and must promptly report to the toll management unit, the service provider and the competent authority to develop mitigation measures and restore operations as soon as possible.

In cases of traffic congestion caused by force majeure events in the toll station area, the toll operator must open the toll gates and immediately report to the toll management unit and the competent authority for traffic flow management solutions.

The Ministry of Transport also strictly prohibits BOT projects from engaging in fraudulent practices related to road usage fees, colluding to manipulate toll collection activities, interfering with toll collection systems or allowing toll collectors to accept cash payments from road users without issuing a ticket or issuing tickets that do not match the vehicle type passing through the toll station. VNS