Party chief extends condolences to flood-hit residents in central region

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday sent a letter to extend his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to all people affected by the recent natural disasters in the central region.

“While working abroad, I have been closely following the situation at home with deep concern and distress,” he said, offering sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in floods and landslides, and warm encouragement to those who are injured, isolated or still struggling without electricity, clean water or safe shelter.

He also highly appreciated and commended the sense of responsibility, timeliness, dedication and courage shown by local Party committees and authorities, especially at the grassroots level, as well as by other forces such as police, armed forces, medical workers, youth volunteers, rescue and relief teams, businesses and residents.

"Many officers, soldiers and citizens have risked their own safety to evacuate people and deliver food, warm clothes and medicine to flooded and isolated areas. Such compassion and solidarity reflect the Vietnamese tradition of sharing rice and clothing,” and embody the enduring strength of the Vietnamese spirit, he said.

He called on all Party committees, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations in disaster-hit localities, particularly those from provinces from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi, to continue giving their utmost focus to the urgent task of rescuing people and protecting lives above all else.

He also ordered immediate reviews, warnings and evacuations in areas at risk of flash floods and landslides.

“No citizen should be left hungry, cold or isolated without timely assistance. Temporary safe shelters, clean water, medicine and special care must be ensured for the elderly, children, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups,” he said. VNS