Hà Nội calls for greater support for disadvantaged households

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee, in coordination with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to encourage organisations and businesses in the capital to contribute to the municipal Fund for the Poor in 2025.

The event will be co-chaired by Dương Đức Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, and Bùi Thị Huyền Mai, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội.

Representatives from relevant municipal departments, sectors and enterprises in the city are expected to attend.

The meeting forms part of Hà Nội’s ongoing efforts to mobilise social resources to support disadvantaged households and strengthen social welfare initiatives across the capital.

Last year, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội, together with the municipal People’s Committee, completed the construction and repair of 714 houses, helping achieve the goal of eliminating 100 per cent of makeshift housing.

Across the city, the Fund for the Poor received VNĐ49,2 billion (US$1.86 million) in contributions. These resources were used to build and repair homes, support production and livelihoods for 650 households, and provide assistance to pupils from poor and disadvantaged families. — VNS