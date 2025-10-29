Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội calls for greater support for disadvantaged households

October 29, 2025 - 11:17
The Hà Nội People’s Committee, in coordination with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to encourage organisations and businesses in the capital to contribute to the municipal Fund for the Poor in 2025.
Ground-breaking ceremony for a house for a household in difficult circumstances in Xuân Tình village, Ứng Hòa Commune in October. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee, in coordination with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to encourage organisations and businesses in the capital to contribute to the municipal Fund for the Poor in 2025.

The event will be co-chaired by Dương Đức Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, and Bùi Thị Huyền Mai, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội.

Representatives from relevant municipal departments, sectors and enterprises in the city are expected to attend.

The meeting forms part of Hà Nội’s ongoing efforts to mobilise social resources to support disadvantaged households and strengthen social welfare initiatives across the capital.

Last year, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội, together with the municipal People’s Committee, completed the construction and repair of 714 houses, helping achieve the goal of eliminating 100 per cent of makeshift housing.

Across the city, the Fund for the Poor received VNĐ49,2 billion (US$1.86 million) in contributions. These resources were used to build and repair homes, support production and livelihoods for 650 households, and provide assistance to pupils from poor and disadvantaged families. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Deputy PM Hà directs flood response efforts in Huế

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà called for ensuring stable communication networks, continuing to relocate residents from high-risk locations and securing supplies of food, drinking water and medicine. He also stressed the need for careful monitoring of landslide-prone areas.
Society

Việt Nam, Russia push ahead 2,200-km rail link project

Along with bringing economic value, the project holds strategic importance as it is expected to strengthen Russia’s position in the Eurasian transport network while providing Việt Nam with opportunities to expand its logistics infrastructure and seaport system.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom