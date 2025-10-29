Floodwaters recede on the Hương River, but Huế remains widely submerged

By early morning on October 29, the Hương River’s level through Huế City had dropped to 3.87m, still 0.37m above alarm level 3 (extremely dangerous). Although the water has receded from its peak of 5.05m, the second-highest on record after 1999, low-lying areas along the river remain heavily flooded.