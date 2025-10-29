Floodwaters recede on the Hương River, but Huế remains widely submerged

Coast Guard Region 3 launches peak campaign against IUU fishing
1.
HUẾ - By early morning on October 29, the Hương River’s level through Huế City had dropped to 3.87m — still 0.37m above alarm level 3. Although the water has receded from its peak of 5.05m, the second-highest on record after 1999, low-lying areas along the river remain heavily flooded.
|Floodwaters continue to cover the Cầu Lòn area on the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City in the morning of October 29, where levels remain 0.37m above alarm level 3. VNA/VNS Photos
|Parks along the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City remain inundated.
|The area south of Dã Viên Bridge in Huế City.
|Floodwaters on the Hương River in Huế City have receded but remain 0.37m above alarm level 3.
|Parks along the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City remain inundated.
|Parks along the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City remain inundated.