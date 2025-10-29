Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Floodwaters recede on the Hương River, but Huế remains widely submerged

October 29, 2025 - 08:20
By early morning on October 29, the Hương River’s level through Huế City had dropped to 3.87m, still 0.37m above alarm level 3 (extremely dangerous). Although the water has receded from its peak of 5.05m, the second-highest on record after 1999, low-lying areas along the river remain heavily flooded.

HUẾ - By early morning on October 29, the Hương River’s level through Huế City had dropped to 3.87m — still 0.37m above alarm level 3. Although the water has receded from its peak of 5.05m, the second-highest on record after 1999, low-lying areas along the river remain heavily flooded.

Floodwaters continue to cover the Cầu Lòn area on the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City in the morning of October 29, where levels remain 0.37m above alarm level 3. VNA/VNS Photos
Parks along the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City remain inundated.
The area south of Dã Viên Bridge in Huế City.
Floodwaters on the Hương River in Huế City have receded but remain 0.37m above alarm level 3.
Parks along the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City remain inundated.
Parks along the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City remain inundated.

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam, Russia push ahead 2,200-km rail link project

Along with bringing economic value, the project holds strategic importance as it is expected to strengthen Russia’s position in the Eurasian transport network while providing Việt Nam with opportunities to expand its logistics infrastructure and seaport system.
Society

Central region hit by floods

After Typhoon No. 12 unleashed torrential rain across central Việt Nam, landslides and floods have left many communities stranded. Amid the devastation, rescue teams and local volunteers are racing to bring relief and restore normal life.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom