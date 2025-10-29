40 rescued after passenger ferry catches fire off Phú Quốc coast

KIÊN GIANG — Forty passengers and crew members were safely rescued early Wednesday morning after a passenger ferry caught fire off the coast of Phú Quốc Island in southern Việt Nam, authorities said.

According to the Office of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee, the incident occurred at around 3:40am on Wednesday when the Kim Thủy Lâm ferry, carrying 40 people, suddenly caught fire about 14 nautical miles east of Phú Quốc Island.

All passengers and crew members put on life jackets as the captain sent an emergency distress signal requesting immediate assistance.

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMRCC) quickly issued a maritime alert, maintained radio contact, provided medical guidance, and directed the ferry to move closer to shore for support.

Meanwhile, the An Giang Provincial Civil Defence Command, the Border Guard Command, the Navy, and the Coast Guard deployed vessels operating nearby to assist with the rescue operation.

By 5:20am, the Kim Thủy Lâm ferry had safely reached Bãi Vòng Port on Phú Quốc, and all passengers and crew were evacuated without injury, according to a report from the VMRCC.

Border Guard forces and other agencies are now working to assess the damage and support post-incident recovery efforts.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. — VNS