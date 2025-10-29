Deputy PM Hà directs flood response efforts in Huế

HUẾ CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Tuesday arrived in Huế City to inspect the situation and direct urgent measures as widespread flooding continues across the city.

According to Huế City People’s Committee Chairman Phan Thiên Định, prolonged downpours have pushed water levels on the Hương and Bồ rivers to dangerous heights, submerging 32 communes and wards.

Many neighbourhoods are under one to two metres of water. More than 44,500 homes have been inundated, major roads are cut off, and transport across the city has been brought to a standstill.

One person has died and one is missing. Power outages have affected over 201,000 households. Authorities have recorded 38 landslide points, including several along national and provincial routes and in hilly areas. More than 4,500 residents have been evacuated from flooded zones.

Nearly 5,000 military personnel, public security officers, thousands of militia and youth volunteers have been deployed to assist with evacuation, search and rescue, and traffic control.

Huế City has requested emergency support from the Government, including dry rations, disinfectant chemicals, rescue equipment, and seeds to help restore agricultural production.

The city also seeks VNĐ500 billion (nearly US$19 million) to repair essential infrastructure, and in the longer term proposes VNĐ1 trillion for restoring transport, irrigation and coastal protection works.

Deputy PM Hà praised the timely coordination of reservoir operations and forecasts, noting that Huế had proactively deployed response measures despite deep flooding in many areas.

He called for ensuring stable communication networks, continuing to relocate residents from high-risk locations and securing supplies of food, drinking water and medicine. He also stressed the need for careful monitoring of landslide-prone areas.

He requested local agencies to urgently clean the environment, ensure safe water supplies, prevent disease outbreaks and support the resumption of production after the floodwaters recede.

Later the same evening, visiting flooded households on Chi Lăng Street, Phú Xuân Ward, the Deputy PM highlighted the resilience and solidarity shown by local residents and authorities. He urged continued efforts to assist affected households, restore electricity and telecommunications quickly, and ensure that no family is left without food, heating or basic necessities. — VNS