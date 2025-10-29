Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Heavy rain continues across Huế to Quảng Ngãi

October 29, 2025 - 09:33
On Wednesday, Huế and Đà Nẵng cities are forecast to receive 120–250mm of rain, with some areas likely to see more than 400mm. From Thursday, rainfall intensity in the region from Huế City to Quảng Ngãi is expected to reduce. However, continued flooding may disrupt transportation, aquaculture and agricultural production, and affect daily life.

 

Đồng Khởi road on the southern bank of the Hương River in Huế City remains heavily flooded. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyên Lý

HUẾ CITY — Heavy rain continues to affect the central region on Wednesday, particularly Huế, Đà Nẵng cities and eastern areas of Quảng Ngãi Province, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Rainfall at Bạch Mã station in Huế City, Trà Vân in Đà Nẵng City and Sơn Lập in Quảng Ngã has already exceeded 170mm.

During the day, Huế and Đà Nẵng cities are forecast to receive 120–250mm of rain, with some areas likely to see more than 400mm. The southern areas of Quảng Trị Province and the eastern parts of Quảng Ngãi Province may record 80–180mm, while provinces from Hà Tĩnh to northern Quảng Trị are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some localised downpours exceeding 250mm.

Water levels on the Hương and Bồ rivers in Huế City are gradually declining, but the Vu Gia – Thu Bồn river system in Đà Nẵng City remains high, and the Trà Khúc River in Quảng Ngãi continues to rise. Deep flooding in Huế and Đà Nẵng may persist over the coming days, with a high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous and low-lying areas.

From Thursday, rainfall intensity in the region from Huế City to Quảng Ngãi is expected to reduce. However, continued flooding may disrupt transportation, aquaculture and agricultural production, and affect daily life.

Offshore, strong winds are affecting Cồn Cỏ and Bạch Long Vỹ, with Lý Sơn Island seeing gusts up to level 8.

In the northern East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), winds may reach level 7, with gusts of level 8 to 9 and waves of 3 to 5 metres.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Tonkin, waters from southern Quảng Trị to Cà Mau, and the East Sea (including Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa) may bring whirlwinds and strong gusts. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Deputy PM Hà directs flood response efforts in Huế

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà called for ensuring stable communication networks, continuing to relocate residents from high-risk locations and securing supplies of food, drinking water and medicine. He also stressed the need for careful monitoring of landslide-prone areas.
Society

Việt Nam, Russia push ahead 2,200-km rail link project

Along with bringing economic value, the project holds strategic importance as it is expected to strengthen Russia’s position in the Eurasian transport network while providing Việt Nam with opportunities to expand its logistics infrastructure and seaport system.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom