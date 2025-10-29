Heavy rain continues across Huế to Quảng Ngãi

HUẾ CITY — Heavy rain continues to affect the central region on Wednesday, particularly Huế, Đà Nẵng cities and eastern areas of Quảng Ngãi Province, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Rainfall at Bạch Mã station in Huế City, Trà Vân in Đà Nẵng City and Sơn Lập in Quảng Ngã has already exceeded 170mm.

During the day, Huế and Đà Nẵng cities are forecast to receive 120–250mm of rain, with some areas likely to see more than 400mm. The southern areas of Quảng Trị Province and the eastern parts of Quảng Ngãi Province may record 80–180mm, while provinces from Hà Tĩnh to northern Quảng Trị are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some localised downpours exceeding 250mm.

Water levels on the Hương and Bồ rivers in Huế City are gradually declining, but the Vu Gia – Thu Bồn river system in Đà Nẵng City remains high, and the Trà Khúc River in Quảng Ngãi continues to rise. Deep flooding in Huế and Đà Nẵng may persist over the coming days, with a high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous and low-lying areas.

From Thursday, rainfall intensity in the region from Huế City to Quảng Ngãi is expected to reduce. However, continued flooding may disrupt transportation, aquaculture and agricultural production, and affect daily life.

Offshore, strong winds are affecting Cồn Cỏ and Bạch Long Vỹ, with Lý Sơn Island seeing gusts up to level 8.

In the northern East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), winds may reach level 7, with gusts of level 8 to 9 and waves of 3 to 5 metres.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Tonkin, waters from southern Quảng Trị to Cà Mau, and the East Sea (including Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa) may bring whirlwinds and strong gusts. — VNS