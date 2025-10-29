Rollout of electronic medical records behind schedule

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health aims to implement electronic medical records (EMRs) nationwide in 2025, but progress has lagged behind the September 30 target for various reasons.

Trịnh Xuân Toàn, a resident of Thuận An Commune, has had multiple health check-ups at Gia Lâm General Hospital in Hà Nội and often had to double-check to ensure he didn’t miss any ultrasound or test results. Holding a stack of papers and medical booklets, he hopes the digitalisation process will be accelerated, as seen in some other hospitals.

“Look at all these papers! If everything could be stored on my phone, it would be so convenient—no need to carry records or risk losing them. I just need my phone to look things up or share information,” he told Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

In today’s digital age, where apps and QR code scanning are part of everyday life, most patients, apart from some elderly people less familiar with technology, support the Ministry of Health’s push for EMRs.

A patient who declined to be named said: “Sometimes I forget my records at home. If everything were stored in the phone, it would be much easier.”

“Doctors could instantly access a patient’s medical history on a phone or computer, which would really help in diagnosis and treatment. I don’t think the infrastructure needs are too demanding for that.”

The rollout of EMRs is seen as a major breakthrough in the healthcare sector’s digital transformation, paving the way for a smart healthcare system aligned with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

However, as of October 3, only 881 out of 1,645 hospitals nationwide had implemented EMRs, equivalent to 53.6 per cent of the prime minister’s target.

At Bình Phú General Hospital in HCM City, the EMR system was completed ahead of the September 30 deadline. Hospital director Nguyễn Khắc Vui said the quality management software supported medical staff effectively, storing everything digitally without the need for paper.

“Doctors can work faster. Patients are happier because their records are clearer and easier to track. This also helps reduce paper costs in the long run,” he said.

Challenges

The digital transition remains slow and faces numerous obstacles at local hospitals.

Phạm Thanh Bình, director of Bến Tre Lung Hospital in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long, said the hospital had begun implementing EMRs but faced financial constraints in upgrading equipment. Many patients were also hesitant to adapt, partly due to reluctance to change and partly because some lack smartphones. The hospital currently operates both paper and electronic records.

According to Associate Professor Trần Quý Tường, chairman of the Vietnam Association for Medical Informatics and former director of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Information Technology, the biggest barrier lies in unclear financial mechanisms. High upfront costs force public hospitals to divert funds from other activities, affecting operations.

Weak digital infrastructure, from local networks to servers and connectivity, further limits readiness. Transitioning from manual paperwork to digital management requires changing habits, workflows and mindsets across entire hospitals. Uneven leadership commitment and limited IT skills among some staff also slow progress.

To successfully implement EMRs and optimise clinical workflows while improving healthcare quality and safety, Tường highlighted three priorities: stronger leadership from the Ministry of Health, completion of the legal and policy framework and secure financial resources.

He also stressed the need for clear incentives, including rewarding hospitals that perform well and factoring EMR progress into annual performance reviews to drive leadership accountability. — VNS