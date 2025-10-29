Central villages continue to suffer from severe floods

ĐÀ NẴNG – More than 1,400 houses and rural roads in four villages in central Duy Vinh Commune have been flooded in up to three metres of water, while 2,100 villagers in the commune lack clean water as the Vu Gia-Thu Bồn River has risen up to 1.3m in some places, leading to officials setting an alert to level 3.

The latest report from Đà Nẵng’s Storm and Flood Prevention Centre released at 10am on October 29 states that more than 37 villages and residential areas in lowlands and near river banks are listed in the flood-affected zone. The area is expected to face more difficulties in traffic, logistics and safety for the next several days.

Volunteer groups have called for donations of drinking water and non-perishable food for delivery to patients and doctors at Điện Bàn General Hospital, 30km south of downtown Đà Nẵng, where floodwater has limited access for vehicles.

Rescue forces, army and police units have been mobilised to support landslide-threatened areas in mountain villages 140-170km southwest of Đà Nẵng.

The Trà Tân People’s Committee reports that traffic in Ngọc Giác and ATếêp villages is completely blocked by landslides.

Authorities also said that Aur Village, situated deep in the jungle, has been isolated, although rescue teams are approaching the area.