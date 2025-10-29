Health experts call for stronger RSV prevention to protect vulnerable groups

HCM CITY — More than 500 healthcare professionals have gathered in HCM City for a scientific conference on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to update knowledge on the virus, its disease burden, and discuss prevention strategies and multi-sector cooperation to protect vulnerable groups.

The event, themed “Pioneering Mission: Closing the Protective Loop”, was co-organised last week by Pfizer Vietnam and the Việt Nam Respiratory Society.

RSV is a common cause of lower respiratory tract infections, affecting an estimated 64 million people and causing about 160,000 deaths globally each year.

While RSV-related hospitalisations often occur in premature or high-risk infants, nearly 75 per cent of cases are reported among full-term, otherwise healthy babies — indicating that no child is completely safe from the virus.

At the other end of the “protective loop,” adults aged 60 and above are also highly vulnerable to severe RSV complications, particularly those with underlying chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Protecting children today helps build a healthier older generation in the future, while safeguarding older adults reduces infection risks within families.

Infants under six months are among the most affected by RSV, accounting for nearly half of the 3.6 million RSV-related hospital admissions and about 45,700 deaths globally in this age group each year.

Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Phượng, chairwoman of the HCM City Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and Vice President of the Việt Nam Association of Gynecology and Obstetrics, said the threat of RSV is especially concerning since there is currently no specific antiviral treatment, and immunity following infection is short-lived.

“Protecting infants from the earliest days of life is essential, as their immune systems are still immature. Maternal antibodies play a vital role in shielding babies during this vulnerable stage.”

She added that comprehensive maternal and neonatal care — including respiratory hygiene, vaccination awareness, and regular health checkups — can significantly reduce the risk of severe RSV complications and strengthen long-term respiratory health.

Strengthening protection for older adults

Assoc Prof Dr Lê Khắc Bảo, deputy director of the University Medical Centre HCM City, said RSV infection in older adults can exacerbate underlying chronic diseases such as COPD, asthma, or cardiovascular disorders, and may increase risks of stroke and heart failure.

About one in ten older adults infected with RSV may require intensive care, he said.

“The risk is even higher among those with chronic illnesses.”

He also highlighted the long-term impact of RSV on functional health, citing studies showing that many elderly patients experience reduced self-care ability and higher rates of hospital readmission following RSV infection.

With Việt Nam’s rapidly aging population, experts stressed the urgent need to improve awareness and adopt comprehensive prevention strategies to protect this group.

Experts agreed that closing the “protective loop” requires coordinated efforts across families, communities, and the healthcare system.

Preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs, surface disinfection, and proactive healthcare practices remain key.

The conference also discussed advances in maternal immunisation and successful global prevention models, encouraging stronger collaboration among policymakers, healthcare providers, academia, businesses, and the media to sustainably protect both infants and older adults.

Dr Mark Fletcher, senior director of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer, said RSV prevention should not be limited to infants.

“By combining preventive measures for older adults with good hygiene practices, communities can form a shared protective circle that significantly reduces severe cases and hospitalisations,” he said.— VNS