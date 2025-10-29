HCM City-based Coast Guard launches intensive campaign against IUU fishing

HCM CITY — Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No 3 Command in HCM City on Tuesday (October 28) launched a campaign to strengthen patrol, inspection, and control activities to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

At a conference held in Phước Thắng Ward, Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khánh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command, assigned tasks to forces and vessels participating in the operation.

Under the plan, a fleet consisting of three vessels — two from the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command and one from Border Guard Flotilla 18 — will conduct coordinated patrols and inspections in assigned maritime areas.

The forces will apply comprehensive surveillance and reconnaissance measures to ensure no fishing boats are missed, particularly those that have lost connection with their vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

All fishing vessels showing signs of violation, operating outside permitted areas, or falling under the “three no’s” category (no registration, no licence, no VMS) will be strictly inspected and handled.

Khánh urged all units to uphold a high sense of responsibility, complete preparations in terms of personnel, equipment, and logistics, and carry out missions in line with legal regulations, ensuring absolute safety during operations.

He emphasised the need for daily reporting to ensure timely updates and appropriate direction from commanders.

The campaign demonstrates the Coast Guard’s firm commitment to implementing the Prime Minister’s directive and the Ministry of National Defence’s orders, with a determination to put an end to IUU violations before the European Commission’s (EC) fifth inspection visit to Việt Nam.

The goal is to contribute to the national effort to have the EC’s “yellow card” warning lifted in 2025.

During the mission, Coast Guard units will also work closely with local authorities and relevant agencies to handle violations, conduct public outreach to raise fishermen’s awareness of legal compliance, prevent foreign fishing boats from encroaching on Vietnamese waters, and stand ready for search and rescue and other urgent missions when required.

The city has reported no cases of local fishing vessels being seized by foreign authorities since the beginning of 2025 — a significant milestone reflecting the city’s progress in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Earlier, the municipal People’s Committee vice chairman Bùi Minh Thạnh led a delegation to assess anti-IUU fishing efforts at key coastal areas and ports during a field inspection on October 20.

The team visited Cát Lở Fishing Port in Phước Thắng Ward and Incomap Fishing Port in Vũng Tàu Ward to review the implementation of monitoring, registration and law enforcement measures.

Improved monitoring and traceability have helped sustain exports and enhance product credibility.

The city plans to continue strengthening management over both active and inactive vessels, ensure 100 per cent of boats at sea maintain active VMS connections, and promote sustainable fishery development.

It also plans to expand education and communication programmes to help fishermen better understand legal obligations and the long-term benefits of responsible fishing.

The intensified inspection and enforcement activities form part of Việt Nam’s broader national effort to have the EC’s “yellow card” on seafood exports lifted, thereby safeguarding the country’s reputation and access to European markets. — VNS