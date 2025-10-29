PM holds urgent meeting on response to severe flooding in central region

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired an urgent meeting on Wednesday morning to direct response and recovery efforts in the face of severe and widespread flooding in central localities.

The meeting was held in person at the Government headquarters in Hà Nội and online with the frontline command centre based in Huế. Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà attended the meeting from Huế, along with leaders of ministries, agencies and affected localities.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the historic floods have submerged 32 out of 40 communes and wards in Huế, impacting 35,000 households, while Đà Nẵng has seen over 75,000 households inundated.

Hydropower reservoirs have been working to reduce floodwaters downstream, with the A Vương Reservoir cutting 451 million cubic metres and the Sông Bung 4 Reservoir reducing 327 million cubic metres for downstream areas.

The Government and the PM had issued early and urgent directions, demanding localities and agencies take timely and efficient action in response to the floods. Over 7,000 households, or about 21,000 residents, have been evacuated from flooded and landslide-prone areas.

However, as heavy rains continue, Chính urged provinces and cities to stay on high alert and strictly follow instructions outlined in official dispatches.

Reporting from Huế, Deputy PM Hà said local authorities have responded promptly, supported by accurate forecasts. The armed forces have played a proactive role in rescue and evacuation operations from the outset. Despite large-scale flooding, local authorities and communities have been working tirelessly to support affected residents.

Chính stressed that this is one of the most severe rain and flood events ever recorded in the central region, with rainfall reaching unprecedented levels in several areas. He commended the early and active response by ministries, sectors and local authorities, but said stronger efforts are needed to ensure timely information, reporting and implementation of measures to protect people’s lives and property.

The PM ordered full compliance with official directives, continued emergency response and recovery efforts, and quick assessment and reporting on preliminary damage to the Politburo, the Party Secretariat and authorised agencies.

He requested local governments promptly visit and support affected families, especially those with deceased or missing members, and provide all necessary assistance. Evacuation and relief operations must continue to bring people to safety and ensure basic necessities for them, he said.

“By all means, we must reach isolated areas and ensure people have food, drinking water and essential supplies. No one should be left hungry or cold,” the PM added.

Noting that local authorities should proactively request food relief when necessary, Chính also instructed that two tonnes of dry food be delivered immediately to Huế, with Military Region 5 in the area coordinating transportation. The armed forces were ordered to continue relief delivery to flooded and isolated communities.

The Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 5 and the Ministry of Public Security were asked to mobilise personnel and equipment for disaster response.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ministry of Health were directed to ensure adequate food, clean water and medical supplies for residents.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Science and Technology were assigned to restore power and telecommunications services as soon as possible to keep people informed.

The Government leader also called for immediate planning to restore normal life once floodwaters recede, including reopening schools, hospitals and public service centres. At the same time, relevant forces stand ready with personnel, equipment and supplies to assist with road cleaning, environmental sanitation, disease prevention and the swift restoration of production after the floods.

To support recovery, the PM asked ministries and the banking system to implement relief policies on tax, credit and insurance for flood-hit residents and businesses. The Ministry of Finance was tasked with immediately allocating VNĐ150 billion (US$5.7 million) to support Huế.

Deputy PM Hà will continue to oversee on-site operations and report directly to the PM. — VNA/VNS