At least six dead in Đà Nẵng amid record flooding across central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Severe flooding has inundated vast areas across central Việt Nam, with Đà Nẵng reporting at least six deaths, 10 communes completely cut off and more than 66,000 homes submerged, as relentless rains continue to lash the region.

During an online meeting with the Prime Minister on October 29, Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Chairman Phạm Đức Ấn said six people had died, four were missing and 19 injured.

The city has also recorded 13 collapsed houses, 44 damaged and widespread agricultural losses — including 38ha of rice, 234ha of vegetables and about 4,000 livestock and poultry killed. More than two kilometres of roads have been damaged, with nearly 63,000cu.m of soil and rock sliding onto major routes.

Floods along the Vu Gia–Thu Bồn river system remain dangerously high, with water levels at Ái Nghĩa reaching 10.25m, exceeding the Level 3 alert by 1.25 m. Meanwhile at Câu Lâu on the Thu Bồn River, levels are 1.2–1.35m above the threshold. The Hàn River is also 0.5m above the Level 3 alert mark.

Low-lying and riverbank areas such as Quế Phước, Nông Sơn, Duy Xuyên, Xuân Phú, Thượng Đức, Hội An and Nam Phước are under deep water.

Widespread flooding and landslides have left Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces struggling with damaged transport routes, communication breakdowns and power outages. Authorities have issued a Level 3 disaster risk warning — the highest in the national alert system — for flooding in the area.

Chairman Phạm Đức Ấn said that while the situation was “under control,” the city had mobilised all available forces for rescue and relief. He urged the central Government to provide financial support to repair and upgrade damaged infrastructure. Coastal areas in Hội An have suffered severe erosion, disrupting livelihoods and requiring urgent restoration.

Once floodwaters subside, local authorities will launch public health and sanitation campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks and stabilise the lives of displaced residents. Plans are also underway to establish new resettlement areas for families living in landslide- and flood-prone zones.

The Đà Nẵng Department of Agriculture and Environment warned that the risk of flash floods and landslides remains extremely high, especially along steep mountain slopes. The city continues to monitor the situation closely as rains persist, and emergency teams remain on 24-hour duty to respond to new developments. — VNS