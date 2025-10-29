PM Chính approves emergency aid worth $14m for flood-hit central localities

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday approved an emergency aid package worth VNĐ350 billion (about US$14 million) for Huế City and the central provinces of Quảng Trị and Quảng Ngãi to help them recover from recent flooding.

Under Decision No 2400/QĐ-TTg signed the same day, the Prime Minister agreed to allocate the funds from the 2025 central budget’s contingency reserve to address urgent needs and help stabilise local livelihoods.

Specifically, Huế City will receive VNĐ150 billion ($5.69 million), while Quảng Trị and Quảng Ngãi provinces will each receive VNĐ100 billion ($3.79 million), as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for the accuracy of reported data and recommendations, ensuring all procedures comply with legal regulations.

The People’s Committees of Huế City, Quảng Trị and Quảng Ngãi are tasked with managing and using the allocated funds properly, ensuring transparency and that the money reaches the right beneficiaries.

They are also required to report on the use of the funds to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and other relevant agencies for consolidation and submission to the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance has instructed the General Department of State Reserves to release emergency supplies from the national reserves to Huế City to support post-disaster recovery efforts and help residents quickly resume normal life.

The supplies include 300 tonnes of rice, one DT3 high-speed boat, 20 lightweight rescue tents, 5,000 life buoys, 5,000 life jackets, 300 light rafts, two generators, three cutting and drilling equipment sets, five fire-fighting water pumps and three rescue rope-throwing devices.

According to the National Civil Defence Steering Office, as of Wednesday morning, flooding in central Việt Nam had left nine people dead and five missing, including six deaths and four missing in Đà Nẵng, one death and one missing in Thừa Thiên Huế, and two deaths in Quảng Ngãi. — VNS