Experts call for national soil strategy to secure Việt Nam’s rice sector

HÀ NỘI — Policymakers, scientists and businesses have underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive soil management strategy centred on establishing a national soil quality database and applying technological solutions to ensure the long-term sustainability of Việt Nam’s rice industry.

The call was made at the forum on soil health for rice, "Foundation for green and sustainable development", held on Wednesday.

Vũ Năng Dũng, President of the Việt Nam Soil Science Society, said rice-growing soil is the backbone of national food security and directly tied to the livelihoods of tens of millions of farmers. Rice cultivation occupies a large share of Việt Nam’s agricultural land, providing employment and income for nearly 62 per cent of the rural population.

However, after decades of intensive farming, many rice-growing areas have shown signs of degradation in physical and chemical properties as well as microbial balance, leading to declining yields and grain quality. Climate change impacts, including salinity intrusion, erosion and drought, have further aggravated the problem.

“Restoring soil fertility and managing soil quality sustainably is no longer a choice but an urgent necessity,” Dũng said.

Trần Minh Tiến, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, proposed developing a national soil quality database, a standardised soil health assessment scale and a regional monitoring network to track soil changes across ecological zones.

With region-specific data and nutrient maps, he said, farmers could receive tailored recommendations for fertiliser use, crop rotation and salinity management, avoiding the inefficient 'one-size-fits-all' approach that often leads to soil exhaustion and waste.

Research and field experience have shown that relying solely on inorganic fertilisers cannot maintain long-term soil health. Successful models demonstrate that combining organic fertilisers, recycling agricultural by-products like rice straw, introducing beneficial microbes and managing irrigation properly can restore organic matter, improve soil structure and enhance water retention.

“Reviving the fertility of rice soils is a long-term strategy that must positively affect both the physical–chemical properties and the microbial ecosystems of the soil,” Tiến said.

Experts also highlighted the need to apply science and technology in soil management through the creation of soil health indicators, on-site diagnostic tools, integrated data platforms and technical advisory services for farmers.

Once implemented, such a system would allow farmers to identify the specific problems of their fields and receive precise guidance on fertilisers, microbes, irrigation and crops.

Addressing the sustainable use of rice land resources in the Mekong Delta, Việt Nam’s largest rice bowl, Võ Quang Minh of the Việt Nam Soil Science Society recommended restructuring the rice sector to reduce monocropping, expand intercropping and diversified farming models, and promote high-quality rice production.

He also called for greater adoption of smart and precision agriculture, development of climate-resilient rice varieties and acceleration of the one-million-hectare high-quality, low-emission rice initiative.

Minh further proposed linking rice production with value chains and markets by building strong rice value chains and brands for the Mekong Delta; managing natural resources sustainably, especially water and alluvial soil; and diversifying rural livelihoods through crop and livestock restructuring and vocational training.

He also stressed the importance of protecting and rehabilitating soil through organic fertilisation, proper water management and adherence to technical and legal standards in land use.

“The coordinated implementation of these measures will help maintain and improve the productivity of rice-growing soils, safeguard national food security and protect the agricultural environment while increasing farmers’ incomes and improving their quality of life across the country,” Minh said. — VNS