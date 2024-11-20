Inner railway station removal project set to begin  

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has allocated total funds of more than VNĐ9 trillion (US$360 million) to remove its existing downtown railway station to a new place and building new stations for passengers and cargo in the Master Plan 2021-30, with vision 2025.

The city said the investment fund will be used to work on a pre-feasibility study of relocating new stations, land-clearance, resettlement and construction costs in two phases of 2021-30 and from 2030-50.

It said a new passenger station would be set up at near Trung Nghĩa Lake, while Kim Liên cargo station will move to Liên Chiểu district in 2030.

In 2050, the Đà Nẵng national passenger cargo depot will relocate to Hòa Sơn commune of Hòa Vang district, while the Kim Liên cargo station will be upgraded to handle 1.5 million tonnes of cargo per year.

It means that the city will manage a new 29km rail track between the Hải Vân Pass railway tunnel and neighbouring Quảng Nam Province to match up with the national 2050 proposed high-speed railway system.

The city, in co-operation with the ministry of transport and the railway corporation, will redevelop the old down-town station area into a new investment project.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Lê Quang Nam said the railway station removal plan would be a key solution for reducing the city’s inner traffic congestion and offer a welcome face lift of the downtown area.

Liên Chiểu and Hòa Vang districts will be a major logistics centre related to on-going construction Liên Chiểu deep-sea port, railway, highways systems of Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi Expressway, the East-West Economic Corridor and Việt Nam-trans road transport – the National Highway No 1, and the first ever Free Trade Zone.

The old Đà Nẵng railway station, which was built in 1902 in the city’s downtown Hải Phòng street, was already struggling to cope with 20 trains arriving into the city each day.

Đà Nẵng has been calling for investment in public transport with bus routes, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), metro routes, Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) in order to reduce carbon emissions. — VNS