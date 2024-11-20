Việt Nam-UK Institute plans for an international university

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Việt Nam-UK Institute for Research and Executive Education (VNUK), under the Đà Nẵng University, has plans for an international university – a key base of the Đà Nẵng University – in the 2030-50 Master Plan.

A source from the university confirmed that the establishment of a new education body, will help build up a foundation for the development of Đà Nẵng as an international knowledge centre in the future.

It said a 6.7 hectare site has been allocated for building the VNUK International University as part of the 286.5ha Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project in Hòa Quý Ward, Ngũ Hành Sơn District of Đà Nẵng City and Điện Ngọc Ward of Điện Bàn Town in neighbouring Quảng Nam Province.

The Government has approved a project in developing the University of Đà Nẵng upgrading it to national status as part of a triangle of strategic education development to include Hà Nội and HCM City.

Deputy Director of the Đà Nẵng University and Director of VNUK Nguyễn Mạnh Toàn said VNUK, which started in 2014, has already built links with 50 international universities and institutes in the world for education development.

He said a lab for scientific research and biomedical technology of the VNUK was given an investment of VNĐ50 billion (US$2 million) as a progressive factor in boosting its education programmes in terms of start-up, innovation and global citizenships.

According to the Master Plan, the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project would accommodate for more than 66,000 students, lecturers and managing officials by 2035.

The project would need an investment of VNĐ1.7 trillion ($75.2 million)

Đà Nẵng University, which is one of the top 50 universities in ASEAN, and a key human resource centre for the central and Central Highlands regions, has developed 12 college-level education centres and trains 90,000 students in technology, engineering, science, economics, trade, finance, foreign languages, medicine, culture, tourism and media studies.

It had signed agreements with Sioux Technologies, the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis and the Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) (Francophone University Association).

A Maker Innovation Space was established at the university in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Arizona State University.

The first training course for aviation engineering was also opened in the Technology Science University, under the University of Đà Nẵng, in supplying manpower for the Universal Alloy Corporation, an aircraft components factory company from the US, operating in the city. VNS