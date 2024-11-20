Experts highlight age as leading risk factor for shingles

HCM CITY — Age is the leading risk factor for shingles, especially for those over 50 with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension or kidney diseases, experts affirmed at the International Scientific Summit on Shingles Prevention in Adults recently held in HCM City.

Organised by GSK in collaboration with the Vietnam Medical Association, the summit was attended by more than 150 leading healthcare professionals in the fields of cardiovascular, endocrinology, rheumatology, geriatrics, infectious diseases, and preventive and general medical practitioners from Southeast Asia, who shared diverse perspectives and discussed scientific data, diseases, global clinical practices, and solutions for adult disease prevention.

Aging weakens the immune system, a process known as immunosenescence, which includes both genetic and environmental factors, they said.

Dr. Anita Sharma, medical lecturer, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, University of Queensland, and director of Platinum Medical Centre in Brisbane, Australia, said: “As the immune system weakens, the risk of infectious diseases increases along with their complex complications. Age is the leading risk factor for shingles. The incidence of shingles rises sharply after age 50, with data recorded in various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and in countries like Australia, Taiwan (China), the US, Japan, and the UK.”

In addition to high incidence, specifically, one in three adults will develop shingles, the complications of the disease are considered a threat to both physical health and the quality of the life of patients. Shingles complications include postherpetic neuralgia, which can last more than three months after the onset of the disease, with the risk increasing with age and significantly from age 50, she noted.

Additionally, other rare complications of shingles have been reported, such as vision loss following shingles in the eye area, and hearing loss, she added.

Dr. Sharma further elaborated on the risks and burden of the disease, including that studies have shown an association of shingles with cardiovascular complications such as myocardial infraction or heart attack and stroke. Pain from shingles significantly affects the quality of life, impacting sleep, daily activities, work, and mood, leading to a sense of not enjoying life.

Dr. Thân Hà Ngọc Thể, former head of the Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Care at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy, HCM City said: “The prevalence of chronic diseases in people aged 50 and over is quite common, including having at least two chronic diseases recorded in different age groups.

“Patients with chronic diseases have an increased risk of developing shingles along with serious complications of the disease. The risk of shingles is much higher in over 50 year old patients with such diseases as diabetes, hypertension or kidney diseases,” he noted .

Shingles prevention

According to experts, many national recommendations advocate for vaccination with the shingles vaccine for adults aged 50 and older to prevent the disease, including specific guidelines for those with underlying conditions. Countries like the US, Germany, Canada, Spain, and Italy have provided guidelines for shingles prevention through vaccination for patients with asthma, COPD, and diabetes.

It is estimated that annually vaccinations can save four to five million lives globally, prevent over nine million cases of illness, nine million cases of potential long-term disability, and 20 million deaths from 2001 to 2020. Vaccination can also significantly control infectious diseases, they said.

Arnas Berzanskis, vice president, regional medical affairs head, GSK Emerging Markets, said: "GSK recognises the importance of addressing healthcare challenges related to infectious diseases by collaborating with health authorities, international and local medical associations, and leading experts to help healthcare professional, patients, and communities increase their awareness of diseases, recognise risks, and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases.” — VNS