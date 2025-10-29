Politics & Law
Home Society

Rescuers support stranded drivers

October 29, 2025 - 17:24
Cut off by landslides and heavy rain, truck drivers have been stranded on Lò Xo Pass for days with no solution in sight. Yet amid the storm, police officers and volunteer rescue teams are working tirelessly to deliver food, water, and other essential supplies to those trapped.

Society

Party chief extends condolences to flood-hit residents in central region

Many officers, soldiers and citizens have risked their own safety to evacuate people and deliver food, warm clothes and medicine to flooded and isolated areas. Such compassion and solidarity reflect the Vietnamese tradition of sharing rice and clothing” and embody the enduring strength of the Vietnamese spirit.
Society

Central villages continue to suffer from severe floods

The latest report from Đà Nẵng’s Storm and Flood Prevention Centre released at 10am on October 29 states that more than 37 villages and residential areas in lowlands and near river banks are listed in the flood-affected zone. The area is expected to face more difficulties in traffic, logistics and safety for the next several days.
Society

Experts call for national soil strategy to secure Việt Nam’s rice sector

Research and field experience show that relying solely on inorganic fertilisers cannot sustain long-term soil health. Successful models demonstrate that combining organic fertilisers with the recycling of agricultural by-products such as rice straw, the introduction of beneficial microbes and proper irrigation management can restore organic matter, improve soil structure and increase water retention.

