Rescuers support stranded drivers

Cut off by landslides and heavy rain, truck drivers have been stranded on Lò Xo Pass for days with no solution in sight. Yet amid the storm, police officers and volunteer rescue teams are working tirelessly to deliver food, water, and other essential supplies to those trapped.
Many officers, soldiers and citizens have risked their own safety to evacuate people and deliver food, warm clothes and medicine to flooded and isolated areas. Such compassion and solidarity reflect the Vietnamese tradition of sharing rice and clothing” and embody the enduring strength of the Vietnamese spirit.
The latest report from Đà Nẵng’s Storm and Flood Prevention Centre released at 10am on October 29 states that more than 37 villages and residential areas in lowlands and near river banks are listed in the flood-affected zone. The area is expected to face more difficulties in traffic, logistics and safety for the next several days.
Research and field experience show that relying solely on inorganic fertilisers cannot sustain long-term soil health. Successful models demonstrate that combining organic fertilisers with the recycling of agricultural by-products such as rice straw, the introduction of beneficial microbes and proper irrigation management can restore organic matter, improve soil structure and increase water retention.
Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in HCM City on Tuesday (October 28) launched a campaign to strengthen patrol, inspection, and control activities to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Chairman Phạm Đức Ấn said six people had died, four were missing and 19 injured. The city has also recorded 13 houses collapsed, 44 damaged and widespread losses in agriculture.
More than 500 healthcare professionals have gathered in HCM City for a scientific conference on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to update knowledge on the virus, its disease burden, and discuss prevention strategies and multi-sector cooperation to protect vulnerable groups.
The Hà Nội People’s Committee, in coordination with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to encourage organisations and businesses in the capital to contribute to the municipal Fund for the Poor in 2025.