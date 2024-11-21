HCM City approves new regulations for agricultural infrastructure

HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee has recently issued a decision on the use of agricultural land for constructing facilities serving agricultural production in the city.

The decision governs the use of land (excluding rice cultivation land) for constructing facilities directly serving agricultural production in the city.

Accordingly, facilities directly serving agricultural production include sheds, farms, and warehouses for preliminary produce processing, agricultural product storage, agricultural supplies, machinery, and labour tools.

The land area for constructing facilities directly serving agricultural production on rice cultivation land shall comply with the provisions in the decree detailing regulations on rice cultivation land.

The subjects of the application are State agencies assigned to perform state management tasks on land and other relevant agencies, organisations, and individuals; and agricultural land users in the city.

The conditions for applying this decision stipulate that an agricultural land plot must have been granted a land use rights certificate and still be within its period of use.

The agricultural land area being used must be 500sq.m or more (including a single plot or multiple adjacent plots belonging to the same land user).

The maximum ratio of land area for constructing facilities directly serving agricultural production is one per cent of the total agricultural land area, but not exceeding 50 sq.m.

Facilities directly serving agricultural production must be single-story structures, with a maximum roof height of five metres, with no basement or semi-permanent construction.

The construction of facilities directly serving agricultural production shall comply with the Construction Law, and is exempt from construction permits according to the law.

District-level people’s committees shall approve the location, construction scale, and the duration of the facility as stipulated in the Construction Law.

The construction of works directly serving agricultural production shall not affect irrigation works, dyke works, adjacent agricultural land areas, and shall not violate the road boundaries of existing roads as planned and approved by the competent authority.

The decision also requires the heads of district-level people's committees to be responsible before the municipal People's Committee for ensuring the rational use of land and preventing the emergence of restaurants, eateries, and other types of businesses that do not serve the approved purpose. — VNS